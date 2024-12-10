Seth Godin Will Deliver Closing Keynote at ATD 2025 Conference

The bestselling author will speak at the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. , Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seth Godin, an entrepreneur, author, and speaker, will deliver the closing keynote for the Association for Talent Development's 2025 International Conference & Exposition, May 18–21, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.
Godin has written 21 bestselling books, including The Dip, Linchpin, Purple Cow, Tribes, and What to Do When It's Your Turn (And It's Always Your Turn). His new book, out in 2024, is This Is Strategy. He also has one of the most popular blogs, has founded two companies—Squidoo and Yoyodyne—and is credited as the inventor of email marketing. Godin has given five TED talks, including two that rank as the most popular of all time.
ATD 2025 will welcome thousands of attendees from more than 80 countries around the world. It will be the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals and the industry's largest EXPO featuring the top companies serving the learning and development field.
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).
ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
