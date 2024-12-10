Seth Godin Will Deliver Closing Keynote at ATD 2025 Conference

ATD 2025 will welcome thousands of attendees from more than 80 countries around the world. Post this

ATD 2025 will welcome thousands of attendees from more than 80 countries around the world. It will be the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals and the industry's largest EXPO featuring the top companies serving the learning and development field.

Learn more about ATD 2025 and explore registration options at the conference website.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

