Seton Hall University Libraries Select EBSCO FOLIO

FOLIO works seamlessly with existing solutions, streamlining workflows and providing ease of access and better innovative possibilities for the University Libraries. Through FOLIO's customizable architecture, the University Libraries will be free to choose applications for its unique system while avoiding their previous ILS's forced packages and predetermined workflows. As existing and active users of EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) and OpenAthens, FOLIO presented itself as the most practical option for the Libraries. Using OpenAthens with EDS provides SHU Libraries' end users with a complete solution that joins library resources with seamless access anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Seton Hall University Libraries Assistant Dean of Information Technology and Collection Services, Sharon Ince, says the decision to switch to FOLIO will help streamline their workflows significantly. "We needed to find a solution to address impasses, especially those surrounding automated acquisitions and ERM workflows. Since both solutions are built natively within FOLIO, we felt confident switching to the open LSP with EBSCO's support."

EBSCO Information Services Director of SaaS Innovation, Andrew Nagy, says FOLIO will complement SHU Libraries' existing solutions for a more streamlined experience. "The array of solutions and services that FOLIO can accommodate helps meet the unique needs of every library. Seton Hall University's choice to adopt FOLIO with EBSCO FOLIO's expertise in hosting and support will give them the freedom and ease to pick, choose, and create the best workflow solutions for the institution while saving valuable time and resources. By combining the backend expertise and care of our highly-trained EBSCO FOLIO teams with the unparalleled frontend discovery and authentication experience of EDS and OpenAthens, EBSCO will offer the best of both worlds for SHU as they strive to provide a better research experience for their end users."

