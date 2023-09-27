SetSail AI Gets Sales Teams Ready for Every Sales Meeting Directly In Slack

"Generative AI has enormous potential to help sales teams be more efficient and effective, but it shouldn't require extra steps to access," said SetSail Chief Product Officer and co-founder, Bert Lui. "That's why we've made SetSail AI accessible where most salespeople are working every day: Slack." Tweet this

Give me a deal summary for this opportunity

Can you recap our last call?

What should happen next on this deal?

What objections and concerns should I know about?

SetSail AI analyzes every email, call, meeting, contact, and transcript on the opportunity to provide answers that are accurate, specific, and helpful. Unlike tools that only analyze individual calls or emails, SetSail AI looks across the entirety of your data to surface the most useful insights.

In addition to prepping reps for prospect calls, SetSail AI can help managers get ready for forecast calls or pipeline reviews. Without leaving Slack, they can get answers to questions like:

What deals should we focus on?

What deals are closing soon, but are only single-threaded?

Which reps need help, and on which deals?

Which reps don't have enough pipeline coverage?

SetSail AI is available in Slack for all customers in Early Access. You can request to join the program here.

About SetSail

SetSail helps revenue teams do what wins. Leaders can see every rep activity, know what's effective, and drive behaviors that accelerate growth. With major enterprise customers like LinkedIn and Spotify, SetSail enables large and fast-growing revenue organizations to improve rep performance.

SetSail was recently named one of G2's Top 50 sales products of 2023. SetSail is also consistently recognized in G2's Vendor Reports with 6 straight "Easiest To Do Business With" badges.

Learn more here.

