SetSail Introduces Partner Program with Free Tool That Helps Salesforce Agencies Accelerate Pipeline

The CRM Health Grader finds and scores prospects' biggest sales data challenges so they can prioritize their most pressing sales data issues. SetSail partner agencies are uniquely positioned to help solve the data gaps exposed by the CRM Health Grader, helping them accelerate their service offerings.

"My experience with SetSail's CRM Health Grader has been very positive. It's effortless to run, and the visualizations make it easy to digest. In fact, I find it more user-friendly than alternatives," said Chris Fezza, CEO of Admin Within. "It can work as a jumping-off point to larger discussions around data quality work that may be needed, because without good data, how can a company make good decisions?"

By partnering with SetSail, agencies receive:

A unique, branded version of the CRM Health Grader.

Marketing materials and onboarding support to get up and running fast.

Priority in co-marketing activities, like features and backlinks in the SetSail newsletter and blog.

"SetSail's CRM Health Grader is a perfect way to engage our existing and new customers in a real conversation about how to tangibly improve their CRM," said Nate Strong, Founder & CEO of StrongCRM. "The insights that it provides are key to starting off client engagements on the right foot and gives us a glimpse into pain points that our clients may be experiencing."

About SetSail

SetSail helps revenue teams do what wins. Leaders can see every rep activity, know what's effective, and drive behaviors that accelerate growth. SetSail enables large and fast-growing revenue organizations to improve rep performance.

SetSail was recently named one of G2's Top 50 sales products of 2023. SetSail is also consistently recognized in G2's Vendor Reports with 6 straight "Easiest To Do Business With" badges.

