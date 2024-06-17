SettlementAlerts.com offers a New Cloud Based Platform for Businesses to Find, Follow and File Settlement Claims

Because its in the cloud, you can access from anywhere. Start Cash Flowing your file cabinet today. Subscribe to SettlementAlerts.com to Find, Follow and File. Post this

For many years, businesses have solely relied on being notified about settlements through traditional means such as receiving notices via mail or email. These are often ignored, or discarded, and their filing deadlines forgotten and missed. Businesses may also have paid hefty recovery fees to third party claim filers; often a last-minute choice when uninformed about the settlements and their potential cash awards. SettlementAlerts.com puts the power of the purse back in your company's hands.

SettlementAlerts.com solves the problem of knowing which cases are available. Users can "Find" payment opportunities in their preferred categories, searching through hundreds of active cases. It keeps users informed about new settlements, and allows them "Follow" those cases of interest. Users can enable messages via email or text, opting in for alerts for New Case postings as well as critical events. The system simplifies the final step by providing direct links, when available, to the claims administrator websites, where businesses can "File" their claims.

SettlementAlerts.com keeps its users informed about important critical events, and provides alerts for a variety of deadlines via email or text. With just a few clicks of the mouse, users can set alerts for critical events like Claim Filing Deadlines, Objection Deadlines, Opt-Out Deadlines, Fairness Hearings and more.

Leander Carilli, CEO of SettlementAlerts.com said: "Clients reached out to us and said, `I wish there was something out there that could aggregate the settlements in one place, so that I didn't have to wait for notices in the mail, and calls from 3rd parties.' SettlementAlerts.com was designed with them in mind, providing one place to keep an eye on their settlements of interest." Mr. Carilli was recently a guest on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, discussing the types of settlements that might be available to interested businesses and consumers. "One of the most common reasons that people do not file claims in class action settlements is they believe they are not worth anything." Dispelling that notion, Mr. Carilli says that many of his clients have collected millions of dollars, several even netting over ten million.

SettlementAlerts.com is available for small and large businesses alike. "There's a plan for every budget. It is so economical that the top tier pro plan costs less than a cup of coffee per day! Companies spend thousands of dollars a month to keep organized with things like CRM Tools, Legal website subscriptions and more. imagine, for a couple of bucks a day you will have the means to find settlements that actually BRING money into your business, creating cash flow from an unlikely resource."

"We believe that CFOs, Treasurers, General Counsels and Financial Advisers will benefit substantially from having this amazing alerting tool in their arsenal." Because its in the cloud, you can access from anywhere. Start Cash Flowing your file cabinet today. Subscribe to SettlementAlerts.com to Find, Follow and File.

Mr. Carilli will appear on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid the summer of 2024, distributed to Public Television stations nationwide.

Key Features:

Follow Cases of interest and set alerts for important Court events

Use the Case Directory and sort by Recently Listed, Claim deadline expiring soon, or cash value

PDF printable one sheets for team meetings that organize Critical Settlement Information

Resources to explore unclaimed funds, FTC, FDIC, IRS links and more

Law Firm Directory

Attorney Directory for direct contacts

Claims Administrator Directory

Perfect for CEO's, CFO's, General Counsels, Financial Advisers, Risk Managers, Paralegals, Controllers and Small Business Owners

Pricing and Availability

Small Business Plans cover 7 industry categories are available for $129 anually; or $11.99 per month

anually; or per month Professional Plans cover all categories with added features start at $699 annually; or $65.99 per month

annually; or per month Enterprise Plans Available

User Phone App available in 2024 for paid subscribers in Apple and Google Stores

All plans receive the Consumer category absolutely free of charge

About SettlementAlerts.com

SettlementAlerts.com is part of ClaimAlerts.com, LLC. SettlementAlerts.com is managed by Class Action Settlement House LLC

Media Contact

