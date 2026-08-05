SettlementOne Partners with Secure Insight to Bring Wire Fraud Protection to Mortgage Lenders

"Risk mitigation and fraud prevention have long been top priorities at SettlementOne, and Secure Insight's Closing Guard fills a gap for our lending clients." Post this

SettlementOne has always operated on a simple principle: when lenders succeed, everyone benefits. This philosophy has guided SettlementOne from a small credit reporting agency to one of the mortgage industry's most trusted technology partners. What began as a mission to streamline credit reporting has evolved into a robust suite of solutions that touch every aspect of the lending process.

"We are excited that our industry-leading technology solution for verifying agent risk and wire account information will be accessible to SettlementOne's lender clients," said Secure Insight President Andrew Liput. "We have long recognized the importance of closing table risk including risk of wire fraud and stand behind our fifteen-year history of providing effective and affordable solutions for lenders nationwide."

Since its founding in 2012, Secure Insight has been successfully vetting and monitoring the risk of over 95,000 mortgage industry settlement professionals (attorneys, title agents and escrow officers) while verifying more than 125,000 trust accounts and protecting trillions of dollars of funding wires across more than 55 million residential loan transactions nationwide with its Closing Guard product. Through this partnership, Closing Guard will be integrated into SettlementOne's software offering and available to all their clients.

This partnership will allow SettlementOne's Encompass lenders to access Secure Insight's Closing Guard directly through their existing SettlementOne integration, with activity automatically reported back to the SettlementOne platform for unified tracking and billing under a single account. For SettlementOne's mutual clients, the partnership adds another layer of protection through the platform they already know, use, and trust.

Today, SettlementOne is proud to serve leading financial institutions nationwide from community credit unions to major banks who trust SettlementOne to deliver accurate data, seamless integrations, and exceptional service.

Media Contact

Cheryl Kenney, SettlementOne, 1 800.340.2009, [email protected], www.SettlementOne.com

Andrew Liput, Secure Insight, 1 877 758 7878, [email protected], www.secureinsight.com

SOURCE SettlementOne