Setton Farms Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels Win 2025 SELF Pantry Award

"We are excited and honored that our Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels won the SELF Pantry Awards," said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. "From the all-natural, delicious seasoning to the premium quality dry roasted pistachios, our seasoned kernel line is unrivaled in the market." Post this

"We are excited and honored that our Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels won the SELF Pantry Awards," said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. "From the all-natural, delicious seasoning to the premium quality dry roasted pistachios, our seasoned kernel line is unrivaled in the market."

The Buffalo Wine Seasoned Pistachio Kernels are a part of Setton Farms seasoned kernel line and are a blend of spicy cayenne pepper, bold paprika and a dash of vinegar. Setton Farms' proprietary dry-roasting and seasoning process equates to clean eating, and it provides a complete, plant-based protein with no oily residue for healthy and convenient snacking. The Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels are available in 2.5-ounce and 5-ounce stand-up, resealable bags. Additional varieties in the seasoned kernel line include Tajín, Jalapeño, Garlic Onion, Salt & Pepper, Scorpion Pepper, and Raw. Each bag contains callouts for consumers' most in-demand health attributes, including kosher, certified gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and vegan.

Setton Farms Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels and other Setton Farms products can be found on Amazon and in select retail stores.

Click here for high-resolution photos. Review the complete list of the 2025 SELF Pantry Awards results here.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella is the second-largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States. Since 1986, the Setton family has produced "America's Best Tasting Pistachios" in the heart of California's Central Valley. Innovation, environmentally conscious practices, and proprietary techniques continue that tradition of excellence. Offering the most extensive variety of pistachio products on the market, Setton maintains a worldwide presence with superior quality bulk, private label, and retail options. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and BlueSky.

Media Contact

Kate Maddox, Setton Farms, 1 (502) 721-0335, [email protected], https://www.settonfarms.com/

SOURCE Setton Farms