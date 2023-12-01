Setton Farms Celebrates Record-Breaking Harvest and Launches New Website

"We have processed more pistachios than ever this year," said Setton Farms general manager Harris Lee Cohen. "Our teams have continuously expanded all aspects of our operation in order to remain a leader in the industry." Post this

"We have processed more pistachios than ever this year," said Setton Farms general manager Harris Lee Cohen. "Our teams have continuously expanded all aspects of our operation in order to remain a leader in the industry."

Setton has also launched a revamped website with the start of the 2024 crop year, featuring a user-friendly interface, enhanced product information, and streamlined online purchasing capabilities. The new site provides a visual insight into each aspect of the company, allowing consumers to learn about the Setton family's long history of producing premium foods, beginning with a small bakery in Brooklyn, and evolving into one of the country's largest pistachio growers and processors.

"The new website perfectly portrays our family's passion and dedication to pistachios," notes Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. "It allows everyone to walk through our orchards, gain insight into our production, and browse our exclusive product lines."

A website rich in information that is also easy to navigate is a top priority for Setton to maintain a strong relationship with consumers, growers, employees, and the Terra Bella community. Each page displays Setton's passion, strong family values, and how they influence the company's business practices. Among them is Setton's commitment to sustainable and regenerative farming, a practice that starts at the orchards and is applied throughout each step of production, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

In addition, consumers can find nutritional information about each pistachio product, as well as a variety of recipes curated by Setton's team of ambassadors and influencers. There is also a connect tab allowing customers to easily reach out to any of its offices worldwide.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Farms, the second largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, is a family-owned and operated brand located in the heart of Central Valley, California since 1986. Highly regarded as "America's Best Tasting Pistachios," and widely recognized for its superior quality and tradition of excellence, Setton Farms grows, harvests, processes and manufactures pistachios using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques. Setton Pistachios of Terra Bella, Inc. offers an established line of premium in-shell and kernel pistachio products that are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, Organic and Kosher, while a select variety feature the AHA Heart-Check mark. Setton provides pistachios to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide and distributes to wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

