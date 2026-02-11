Setton Farms Launches New Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt

"The Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt fill the need for indulgent yet healthy snacks," said COO Mia Cohen. "It continues our family's tradition of bringing the best quality and best-tasting snacks to the market." Post this

"The Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt fill the need for indulgent yet healthy snacks," said COO Mia Cohen. "It continues our family's tradition of bringing the best quality and best-tasting snacks to the market."

In addition to their indulgent taste, each serving of the Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt provides three grams of protein. Made with a simple ingredient list, these non-dairy, Kosher pistachios offer an indulgence you can feel good about. Enjoy them straight from the bag, folded into baked goods, or as a premium addition to charcuterie boards.

"Our Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt are crafted in-house in small batches using real cocoa, allowing our chocolatier control over every aspect of the process," said Executive Vice President Joseph Setton. "Available in six-ounce resealable bags, you can taste the delicate balance of pistachios, chocolate and sea salt."

The Setton family's dedication to premium-quality products began in 1959, when brothers Joshua and Morris Setton opened a Brooklyn bakery. That passion for specialty foods continued as they opened a group of gourmet stores and later their wholesale business, which still operates to this day. Since 1994, Setton has panned chocolate over a variety of nuts in both bulk and retail bags.

Setton also has a premium, award-winning line of Seasoned Pistachio Kernels, including Buffalo Wing, Tajín, Jalapeño, Garlic Onion, Salt & Pepper, Scorpion Pepper, and Pub Mix. Other products include an in-shell and shelled organic line, a selection of premium dry-roasted in-shell pistachios, and the Original Dark Chocolate Pistachio™. Setton's pistachio products are Kosher, certified gluten free, non-GMO project verified, and vegan, and a select number carry the American Heart Association's Heart Check mark.

Click here for high-resolution photos.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella is the second-largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States. Since 1986, the Setton family has produced "America's Best Tasting Pistachios" in the heart of California's Central Valley. Innovation, environmentally conscious practices, and proprietary techniques continue that tradition of excellence. Offering the most extensive variety of pistachio products on the market, Setton maintains a worldwide presence with superior quality bulk, private labels and retail options. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and BlueSky.

