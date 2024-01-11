Setton Farms Launches Pistachio Pub Mix Seasoned Kernels

Pistachio Pub Mix joins Setton's extensive line of award-winning kernels, providing consumers with amazing flavor without the hassle of shells. Post this

The star ingredient of this tasty snack mix is Setton's naturally seasoned Buffalo Wing Pistachio Kernels, a blend of spicy cayenne pepper, bold paprika, and a dash of vinegar. Combined with just three other bold-flavored ingredients with no trans-fat or cholesterol, Pistachio Pub Mix is a healthy and satisfying snack choice for game day or whenever hunger strikes.

Setton's Pistachio Pub Mix is available in 5 and 11-ounce resealable bags. The packaging's graphics are reminiscent of cold lagers and buffalo wings, and prominently show each quality ingredient. Available in an attractive and versatile shipper, retailers can hang the display throughout the store or use the convenient base for a more traditional setup.

Pistachio Pub Mix joins Setton's extensive line of award-winning kernels, providing consumers with amazing flavor without the hassle of shells. Additional varieties include Tajín, Scorpion Pepper, Buffalo Wing, Salt & Pepper, Garlic Onion, Jalapeño, and Raw. Each bag contains callouts for consumers' most in demand health attributes, including kosher, certified gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and vegan.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Farms, the second largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, is a family-owned and operated brand located in the heart of Central Valley, California since 1986. Highly regarded as "America's Best Tasting Pistachios," and widely recognized for its superior quality and tradition of excellence, Setton Farms grows, harvests, processes and manufactures pistachios using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques. Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc. offers an established line of premium in-shell and kernel pistachio products that are non-GMO project verified, certified gluten-free, organic, and kosher, while a select variety feature the AHA heart-check mark. Setton provides pistachios to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide and distributes to wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

