Setton Partners with FFA Tulare Chapter to Enhance Environmental Education

"We are thrilled to support the talented students of the Tulare FFA Agriculture Mechanics Program and their innovative approach to environmental stewardship," said Jeff Gibbons, Senior Director of Grower Services & Farming. Post this

The owl boxes, crafted as part of the students' 2024 curriculum, promote natural pest control by providing safe habitats for owls in agricultural areas, such as pistachio orchards. Owls are regarded for their role in sustainably managing pest populations, thus avoiding artificial pest control methods.

The owl boxes will be strategically placed within several of Setton's organic pistachio orchards and Deer Creek Citrus's citrus orchards to promote natural pest control methods. This collaborative effort is part of Setton's broader sustainability plan – which includes water conservation and recycling, soil health, regenerative farming techniques, and alternative clean energy sources – t0 further its commitment to support education, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

"We are grateful for Setton's support, which enables our students to bring their projects to life and make a tangible difference in our community," said Jared Castle, Chair of the Tulare Agriculture Department. "This partnership benefits our local environment and inspires our students to continue their education in the trade, allowing the 450 agriculture mechanics students enrolled in our program to continue to build projects."

For a high-resolution photo, click here.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella Inc., the second largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, is a family-owned and operated company located in the heart of Central Valley, California since 1986. Highly regarded as "America's Best Tasting Pistachios" and widely recognized for its superior quality and tradition of excellence, Setton Farms grows, harvests, processes and manufactures pistachios using renewable energy, and eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Setton Farms, its retail brand, offers an established line of premium in-shell and kernel pistachio products that are non-GMO project verified, certified gluten-free, organic and kosher, while a select variety features the AHA heart-check mark. Setton provides pistachios to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide and distributes to wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

