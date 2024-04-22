Setton Pistachio Announces 2024 Earth Day Scholarship Contest Winners

"Our goal is to support students in pursuing their college education, and we're grateful to the schools and students that participated this year," said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. Post this

"Our goal is to support students in pursuing their college education, and we're grateful to the schools and students that participated this year," said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. "We were happily overwhelmed by the extraordinary creativity and originality of the projects submitted by the students, depicting sustainability."

Students were asked to create a painting, sculpture, video, clothing piece, etc., focusing on sustainability in California's Central Valley, and were required to use pistachio kernels or shells provided by Setton as part of their entry.

The 2024 recipients are: first place, Ryan Shearer (Harmony); second place, Robert Ikeda (Harmony); third places, Tiana Contreras (Harmony), Gloribel Mendoza (Porterville H. S.), and Cambria Arias (Harmony); and honorable mentions, Chloe Medina (Harmony), Anali Alcantar (Harmony), Dulce Elena Soto Sanchez (Monache H.S.), Josue Robledo (Harmony), and Neveah Sanchez (Porterville H.S.).

"I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Setton Farms for their generous support of our students' college aspirations through this scholarship program," said Porterville High School Principal Jose A. Valdez. "Setton's commitment to education is helping our students fulfill their lifelong dreams of higher education. We truly appreciate their generosity and look forward to continuing our partnership to foster the future leaders of our community."

"We are grateful for the spirited and generous support from Setton Farms for the Earth Day scholarship program," said Harmony Magnet Academy Principal Jeff Brown. "Their leadership has set a cornerstone that success truly begins with education, while their commitment to students' success creates opportunities and changes lives."

"Our students are very fortunate to have been invited to apply for Setton Farms scholarship," said Monache High School Principal Dr. Eric Barba. "Setton truly knows how to set the bar to encourage our students to be 21st century learners and future participants in our global market, all while keeping global sustainability at the forefront."

Submissions were judged on originality, creativity, and how well they incorporated the topic of sustainability and Setton Farms branding into their project. The judging panel was comprised of Setton employees, school representatives, and local leaders. Winners were honored at an awards luncheon at Harmony Magnet Academy on Wednesday, April 18.

Setton Farms launched its College Education Scholarship Program in 2016 and has awarded over 60 scholarships to employees, local community members, and students worth over $130,000. For more information on available programs and Setton's ongoing mission, please contact Maria Medrano at (559) 535-6050.

