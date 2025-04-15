Setton Pistachio Announces 2025 Earth Day Scholarship Contest Winners

"Our primary goal continues to be supporting local students in pursuing their college degree," said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. Post this

"Our primary goal continues to be supporting local students in pursuing their college degree," said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. "We're grateful for all the students who participated in the contest, creating extraordinary projects that reflect a unique and thoughtful take on sustainability in agriculture."

Students were asked to create a painting, sculpture, video, clothing piece, etc., focusing on sustainability in California's Central Valley, and were required to use pistachio kernels or shells provided by Setton as part of their entry.

The 2025 recipients are: first place, Alexa Cruz (Strathmore High School); second place, Edith Robledo (Porterville High School); third places, Hayley Shaw (Harmony Magnet Academy), Leidi Valle (Strathmore High School), Alexandra Salbador (Granite Hills High School), Leticia Flores Coello (Monache High School), and Daisy Aldaco (Strathmore High School); honorable mentions, Aidan Jacobo (Porterville High School), Danny Rodriguez (Harmony Magnet Academy), Alexandra Carino (Harmony Magnet Academy), Linda Astorga (Granite Hills High School), and Agustin Rodriguez (Porterville High School); and special recognition, Marina Navarro-Alvarez (Granite Hills High School).

"Setton's commitment to our students' educational journeys is truly commendable, and we are thrilled to have a partner like them by our side," said Porterville High School Principal Jose Valdez. "Thanks to their generosity, our students' college dreams are becoming a reality, paving the way for their future success. Setton's support goes beyond financial assistance; it instills hope and inspires our students to pursue their aspirations with confidence."

"The Setton Farms scholarship contest is a fun and artistic way to bring real-life ideas to life, allowing students to express creativity while tackling meaningful, real-world challenges," said Granite Hills High School Counselor Norma Aguirre.

"I'm so proud of our students who submitted projects," said Strathmore High School Dean of Counseling Armando Oseguera. "Seeing them get creative and integrate sustainability into their work was amazing to see."

Submissions were judged on originality, creativity, and how well they incorporated the topic of sustainability and Setton Farms branding into their project. The judging panel was comprised of Setton employees, school representatives, and local leaders. Winners were honored at an awards luncheon at Harmony Magnet Academy on Tuesday, April 8.

Setton Farms launched its College Education Scholarship Program in 2016 and has awarded over 77 scholarships to employees, local community members, and students worth over $178,000. For more information on available programs and Setton's ongoing mission, please contact Patricia Murcia at (559) 535-6050.

Click here for high-resolution photos.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Farms, the second largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, is a family-owned and operated brand located in the heart of Central Valley, California since 1986. Highly regarded as "America's Best Tasting Pistachios," and widely recognized for its superior quality and tradition of excellence, Setton Farms grows, harvests, processes and manufactures pistachios using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques. Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc. offers an established line of premium in-shell and kernel pistachio products that are non-GMO project verified, certified gluten-free, organic and kosher, while a select variety features the AHA heart-check mark. Setton provides pistachios to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide and distributes to wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and BlueSky.

Media Contact

Kate Maddox, Setton Farms, 1 (502) 614-6039, [email protected], https://www.settonfarms.com/

SOURCE Setton Farms