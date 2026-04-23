Setton Pistachio Announces 4th Annual Earth Day Scholarship Contest Winners

"As a family-owned company, supporting our local community is paramount, and why this scholarship program is so important to us," said Setton Pistachio COO Mia Cohen. Post this

Thirteen prizes were awarded, including $5,000 to the first-place winner; $2,500 to the second-place winner; $1,000 each to five third-place winners; $750 each to five honorable mentions; and a special recognition award of $750. Additionally, all other participating students received a $250 award.

To participate in the scholarship contest, students were asked to submit a painting, sculpture, video, clothing piece, or other creative work that focused on sustainability in California's Central Valley and incorporated Setton Farms branding. As part of their entry, they were required to use pistachio kernels or shells provided by Setton.

"As a family-owned company, supporting our local community is paramount, and why this scholarship program is so important to us," said Setton Pistachio COO Mia Cohen. "We couldn't be prouder of awarding scholarships to exemplary local seniors who put enormous time and effort into understanding the positive impact of sustainable farming and can use that knowledge to guide their future endeavors."

The 2026 recipients are: first place, Katlin Valencia-Andrade (Harmony Magnet Academy); second place, Jocelyn Carranza, (Monache High School); third places, Mollie Gillis (Harmony Magnet Academy), Pheobe Hoffarth (Summit Collegiate High School), Lucero Corona (Harmony Magnet Academy), Isabela Cross (Harmony Magnet Academy), and Elizabeth Moreno (Strathmore High School).

"This scholarship gives students the opportunity to really shine," said Summit Collegiate High School Principal Matin Medina. "The amount of talent displayed today was amazing. I'm very proud of all of the students who took part in this competition."

"I am very grateful for the contributions by Setton (Lee and Mia Cohen) for the students of PUSD and Burton," said Harmony Magnet Academy Principal Jeff Brown. "Their generosity has made a difference in students' lives. Their belief in providing opportunities through the Setton Farms Scholarship Program makes all the difference."

Submissions were reviewed by a judging panel composed of Setton employees, school representatives, and local leaders. Winners were honored at an awards luncheon at Harmony Magnet Academy on Monday, April 20.

Setton launched its College Education Scholarship Program in 2016 and has awarded over 215 scholarships to employees, local community members, and students worth over $256,000. For more information on available programs and Setton's ongoing mission, please contact Patricia Murcia at (559) 535-6050.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella is the second-largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, setting the standard for quality with the renowned Setton Farms brand. Since 1986, the Setton family has produced "America's Best Tasting Pistachios" in the heart of California's Central Valley. Innovation, environmentally conscious practices, and proprietary techniques continue that tradition of excellence. Offering the most extensive variety of pistachio products on the market, Setton maintains a worldwide presence with superior quality bulk, private labels and retail options. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and BlueSky.

Media Contact

Aubrey Stemle, Setton Farms, 1 5026145997, [email protected]

SOURCE Setton Farms