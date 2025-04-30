Setton Pistachio Announces First Annual Drone Challenge Contest

"Setton is proud to provide local high school students who excel in hands-on engineering a platform to innovate and collaborate," said Setton Farms General Manager Lee Cohen. Post this

The 2025 recipients are: first place, Granite Hills High School (students: Christian Gutierrez, Carlos Lara, Shane Thornton, Teddy Santoyo, Ezikel Jimenez, and Rodrigo Millan); second place, Porterville Military Academy (Team 1, students: Connor Lanning, Ariyiah Brazell, Iyari Saucedo, Sawyer Stephens, Abraham Valdovinos, and Aidsa Landeros); and third place, Porterville Military Academy (Team 3, students: Andrew Lemus, Luke Mathis, Jesus Nunez, Marcello Magana, Wendy Tapia, and Bryan Miranda).

"Setton is proud to provide local high school students who excel in hands-on engineering a platform to innovate and collaborate," said Setton Farms General Manager Lee Cohen. "This project supports our community outreach effort to foster the importance of integrating technology into local educational curriculum. It was exciting to launch this inaugural competition, and we were extremely impressed by the students' exceptional projects."

"Our CODE pathway students have embodied the graduate outcome skills we expect of our students throughout this drone challenge, especially collaboration and problem-solving," said Granite Hills High School Principal Jacob Bowker. I am extremely proud of their commitment to excellence and their persistence, as a team, throughout this inquiry process. It's great to be a Grizzly!"

Projects were judged on the effectiveness of mission accomplishment, flight plan efficiency, power management, cargo and payload planning, workflow design, mission complexity, and flight logs. The judging panel was comprised of Setton employees, school representatives, and local leaders. Winners were honored at an award luncheon at Setton Pistachio on Friday, April 25.

Setton Farms launched its College Educational Scholarship Program in 2016 and has awarded 159 scholarships to employees, local community members, and students worth $199,750. For more information on available programs and Setton's ongoing mission, please contact Patricia Murcia at (559) 535-6050.

Photos courtesy Jamie Hunt at the Porterville Recorder are available here.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Farms, the second largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, is a family-owned and operated brand located in the heart of Central Valley, California since 1986. Highly regarded as "America's Best Tasting Pistachios," and widely recognized for its superior quality and tradition of excellence, Setton Farms grows, harvests, processes and manufactures pistachios using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques. Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc. offers an established line of premium in-shell and kernel pistachio products that are non-GMO project verified, certified gluten-free, organic and kosher, while a select variety features the AHA heart-check mark. Setton provides pistachios to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide and distributes to wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and BlueSky.

