Setton Pistachio Celebrates Record-Breaking 2025 Harvest

TERRA BELLA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc., the nation's second-largest pistachio grower and processor, is proud to announce another record-breaking harvest for the pistachio industry, yielding 1.571 billion pounds. Setton, which offers one of the largest varieties of pistachio SKUs on the market, is poised to meet the industry's growing demand with more product available than ever. For more information, visit www.settonfarms.com.

"We processed more pistachios than ever this season," said Setton Pistachio Senior Director of Grower Services and Farming Jeff Gibbons. "The crop maturity timing, combined with our increased processing capacity, facilitated quick turnaround times at Setton's processing facilities."

The demand for pistachios remains high, surpassing the industry's current production capacity. With Setton's expanded processing capability comprising five facilities, including its new hulling facility in Zamora, CA, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth and leadership, delivering the highest-quality pistachios in the market. As a result, Setton is welcoming new growers to join its family of growers.

"With additional capacity from our new Zamora hulling facility, along with other plant expansion efforts, Setton is now better equipped than ever to expand our grower network," said Setton Pistachio General Manager Harris Lee Cohen. "We are excited to extend our partnership opportunities to further support the industry and Setton's legacy."

From classic roasts to bold flavors, Setton offers the most extensive assortment of premium pistachio snacks and takes pride in providing its consumers with the highest-quality products. As a modern-day superfood, each serving of pistachios offers six grams of plant-based protein, antioxidants, and lutein for eye health, and is considered a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. Setton Farms branded pistachio products also feature callouts highlighting consumers' most in-demand health attributes, including no artificial color or flavors, no preservatives, certified gluten-free, non-GMO Project verified, kosher, and vegan.

About Setton Pistachio:

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella is the second-largest pistachio grower and processor in the United States, with the Setton Farms brand under its umbrella. Since 1986, the Setton family has produced "America's Best Tasting Pistachios" in the heart of California's Central Valley. Innovation, environmentally conscious practices, and proprietary techniques continue that tradition of excellence. Offering one of the most extensive varieties of pistachio products on the market, Setton maintains a worldwide presence with superior quality bulk, private label, and retail options. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and BlueSky.

