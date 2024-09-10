Setuply Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

Building upon NetSuite's robust ERP system, the Setuply SuiteApp empowers businesses to accelerate client onboarding, optimize onboarding team capacity, and enhance revenue recognition. Post this

Setuply is a client onboarding platform purpose-built to help increase revenue recognition and improve client retention. By integrating project management, client engagement, and secure data staging in a comprehensive solution, the Setuply SuiteApp optimizes client onboarding and ensures all stakeholders are aligned and informed throughout the process and beyond.

"Effective client onboarding is important for building strong, lasting customer relationships," said Guido Haarmans, Group Vice President, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our comprehensive solution for customer service and helps customers connect sales and service data, enhance the customer experience, and drive growth."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Setuply, have been built to meet these standards.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Setuply

Setuply provides a comprehensive AI-powered platform for B2B solution providers seeking complete control over client onboarding and lifecycle management experience. With Setuply's global B2B SaaS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise to build advanced, scalable solutions. For more information, please visit Setuply's website or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

