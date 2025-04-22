Setuply and CPU Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Operational Excellence, Stakeholder Visibility, and Connected Client Experiences

Partnering with Setuply allows us to create a more structured, connected, and automated approach to both internal operations and client interactions. Post this

"We are excited to partner with CPU to bring a new level of structure and visibility to their project management processes," said Rachel Lyubovitzky, CEO of Setuply. "With Setuply's automation, CPU can eliminate inefficiencies, track progress in real time, and drive greater transparency—empowering their teams to deliver a more seamless, scalable client experience."

Beyond operational efficiency, CPU is also leveraging Setuply to create more connected experiences across its ecosystem. Setuply's platform enables CPU to integrate key elements of its operating environment, including its core HCM offering, sales CRM, and other essential business systems. By bridging these platforms, CPU can provide a unified flow of information, improving alignment between sales, onboarding, and ongoing client management—ensuring a more efficient, transparent, and responsive service model.

"At CPU, we continuously seek innovative solutions that elevate how we serve our clients," said Frank Jones, CEO of CPU. "Partnering with Setuply allows us to create a more structured, connected, and automated approach to both internal operations and client interactions. As we expand integrations—including with UKG—this collaboration will further streamline processes and enhance the value we deliver."

With Setuply's structured workflows, AI-driven automation, and system connectivity, CPU is strengthening its ability to deliver precise, efficient, and scalable workforce management solutions. This partnership underscores CPU's dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of its clients.

About Setuply

Setuply provides an AI-powered platform that enables B2B solution providers to create seamless and scalable customer experiences from onboarding through the entire client lifecycle. As Setuply expands its capabilities, it continues to evolve as a Customer Management Experience (CMX) platform, helping businesses transform how they onboard, engage, and retain customers. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry expertise with advanced technology to support organizations in optimizing customer interactions from initial onboarding to ongoing engagement. For more information, visit Setuply.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

About CPU

CPU is a leading provider of payroll, HR, and workforce management solutions, delivering scalable and tailored services to help businesses streamline operations. With almost 50 years of industry expertise, CPU remains at the forefront of technology, ensuring organizations can navigate evolving workforce challenges with confidence. Its unwavering focus on quality customer service and operational efficiency has been a driving force behind its continued success—enabling the company to evolve alongside client needs while delivering lasting value. For more information, visit https://www.c-p-u.com.

