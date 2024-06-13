Setuply and EL-ITE Consulting Collaborate to Deliver Scalable, Personalized Onboarding Experiences

Our partnership with Setuply allows us to enhance our service offerings and provide our clients with a more streamlined and efficient onboarding experience. Post this

Enhancing Scalability and Efficiency Through Strategic Partnership

A key advantage that EL-ITE Consulting gains from the partnership with Setuply is enhanced scalability. Utilizing Setuply’s advanced automation platform, EL-ITE can support multiple providers and tech companies with their implementation needs in ways that align with the goals and methodologies of their partners.

"Our partnership with Setuply allows us to enhance our service offerings and provide our clients with a more streamlined and efficient onboarding experience," said Elizabeth Lewis, CEO and Founder of EL-ITE Consulting. "Setuply's innovative platform is a game-changer in the HCM space, and we are excited to leverage it to deliver superior results for our clients."

About Setuply

Setuply provides a market-leading comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise to build advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

About EL-ITE

EL-ITE Consulting the Implementation, Training, and Efficiency Consulting Group is here to support your business, whether it be a full-cycle Implementation project or just to step in to help where your team is struggling. Our team of UKG experts provide a more streamlined approach with Model Builds, System Training, Standard Operational Processes, Payroll & Tax Compliance, Scheduling, Recruitment, Performance Reviews & Development, Succession Planning, Points & Incident Tracking, Overflow Projects and much more. Our seasoned HCM gurus with Strategic Planning, Implementation, Project Management, Support, Payroll, Benefits, Time and Labor Management, HR, API & Integrations experience leverage years of accumulated knowledge to empower your organization and clients across all modules of the platform. For more information, visit https://el-iteconsulting.com/

