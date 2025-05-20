Setuply and Timerack Revolutionize Operational Efficiency to Deliver Personalized Client Experiences

By partnering with Setuply, we are able to enhance both the structure and adaptability of our internal processes. This allows us to deliver a truly customized experience for each client, ensuring that their workforce management solutions fit their exact needs. Post this

Through this partnership, Timerack gains enhanced visibility across client engagements, allowing them to track progress and adjust workflows based on specific client needs. With Setuply's project management tools, Timerack can focus on delivering the highest level of support and solutions to their customers—ensuring a seamless, efficient, and scalable experience for every type of stakeholder.

"Efficiency and precision are key for staffing firms, and the same is true for the services we provide them," said Adam Day, President of Timerack. "By partnering with Setuply, we are able to enhance both the structure and adaptability of our internal processes. This allows us to deliver a truly customized experience for each client, ensuring that their workforce management solutions fit their exact needs—without sacrificing efficiency or scalability."

This partnership reinforces Timerack's commitment to optimizing workforce management for staffing firms, equipping them with the flexibility to meet individual client demands while streamlining operations. By integrating Setuply's advanced automation and project management capabilities, Timerack ensures every client receives a high-touch and personalized experience.

About Setuply

Setuply provides an AI-powered platform that enables B2B solution providers to create seamless and scalable customer experiences from onboarding through the entire client lifecycle. As Setuply expands its capabilities, it continues to evolve as a Customer Management Experience (CMX) platform, helping businesses transform how they onboard, engage, and retain customers. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry expertise with advanced technology to support organizations in optimizing customer interactions from initial onboarding to ongoing engagement. For more information, visit Setuply.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

About Timerack

Timerack provides advanced workforce management solutions tailored to staffing agencies and businesses managing complex workforces. With cloud-based time tracking, compliance automation, and streamlined workforce solutions, Timerack helps companies simplify operations, improve efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens. For more information, https://timerack.com/.

Media Contact

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, Inc., 1 2073059387, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

SOURCE Setuply, Inc.