Setuply Appoints of Jim Kizielewicz, Expert HCM Strategist, to the Board of Directors

Together, we are well-positioned to drive the industry forward, providing clients with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service in the onboarding journey for years to come. Post this

Kizielewicz's wealth of experience and expertise will help enrich Setuply's leadership team with a better understanding of the unique needs and challenges of the HCM industry. Currently holding the role of Strategic Advisor at UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Kizielewicz is at the forefront of leading diverse, cross-functional transformation projects that push the envelope of the HCM landscape.

Kizielewicz's career is marked by a series of significant achievements. Prior to his current role at UKG, he excelled as Chief Marketing Officer at Kronos, a leading global provider of workforce management and human capital management solutions. Throughout his tenure at Kronos, he played a critical role in shaping the company's global marketing strategy and driving its successful expansion toward empowered workforces and workplaces.

"I am excited to join the Setuply, Inc. Board of Directors," Kizielewicz stated. "I have followed the company's journey and believe in their mission to streamline client onboarding, which resonates with my vision for the future of AI-powered innovation in the B2B space. Together, we are well-positioned to drive the industry forward, providing clients with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service in the onboarding journey for years to come."

About Setuply

Setuply provides a market-leading comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, Inc., 1 2073059387, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

SOURCE Setuply, Inc.