Setuply Completes SOC 2 Type II Examination, Strengthening Commitment to Security

The SOC 2 Type II examination, formally known as a Report on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy, evaluates the design and operational effectiveness of controls over a specified review period. The achievement of this examination validates Setuply's robust security controls, ensuring that customer data remains protected against unauthorized access, threats, and vulnerabilities.

"Security is fundamental to Setuply's platform, and the completion of our SOC 2 Type II examination is a testament to our dedication to safeguarding customer data and maintaining best-in-class security standards," said Dmitry Korsunsky, Chief Information Officer at Setuply. "As organizations continue to prioritize security and compliance in their operations, we remain committed to maintaining and enhancing our security investments to support their needs."

The SOC 2 Type II examination underscores Setuply's proactive approach to security and compliance, ensuring customers can rely on a platform designed to meet the highest standards of data protection. As regulatory and security requirements evolve, Setuply remains committed to staying ahead, giving businesses the confidence to operate securely and scale without compromise.

About Setuply

Setuply is an AI-powered platform designed to help B2B solution providers deliver seamless, scalable client experiences from onboarding through the entire customer lifecycle. With built-in automations and business intelligence, client collaboration tools, secure data staging, and case management, Setuply empowers businesses to accelerate revenue recognition and improve client retention while eliminating operational inefficiencies and driving profitability. For more information, visit Setuply.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

