Setuply Elevates Client Onboarding with the Latest Suite of Cutting-Edge Features

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Setuply, Inc., a leading innovator in AI-powered next-generation client onboarding automation for B2B solution providers, proudly announces a series of enhancements across its entire platform. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, these updates further elevate Setuply's comprehensive purpose-built offering, ensuring unmatched efficiency, security, and user engagement.
- Questions Functionality: A market-first feature centralizing and streamlining project communication directly within workflows. This innovation eliminates traditional communication clutter, offering a centralized hub for clear, efficient stakeholder interactions. It ensures alignment, transparency, and quick access to crucial decisions and project inflection points.
- Data Forms: Revolutionize data collection with user-friendly, customizable forms natively built into the product. From project kick-off, to data collection, to client surveys, these forms support a broad spectrum of business activities, maintaining data integrity and security while fully integrated into the Setuply ecosystem for seamless operation and reporting.
- Secure Data Repository: Simplify complex data management tasks with this essential and one-of-a-kind tool for businesses requiring robust data collection, staging, validation, and transformation capabilities within the Setuply platform. Its unique ability to configure virtually any data model provides a solid foundation for data integrity and facilitates tasks like migrations and client onboarding, making it an essential tool for businesses.
- Automated Project Creation: Elevate operational efficiency through automation, intelligently initiating projects with comprehensive data integration. This feature simplifies project setup, ensuring accuracy and repeatability by leveraging a rules-based engine, rich template library, and seamlessly connecting with your sales system.
- Customer Engagement Portal: A purpose-built portal enhancing client interaction and project visibility. It features customizable dashboards, actionable task assignments, and interactive communication tools, empowering clients to actively drive project success and boosting satisfaction.
"In a business landscape where improved client engagement and accelerated project completion are critical, Setuply's new features are essential for businesses striving for long-term success," said Kelly Blackledge, Head of Product at Setuply. "As companies navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the demand for intuitive and yet comprehensive solutions has never been higher. Setuply's latest update responds to this need, providing innovative tools that streamline onboarding processes, enhance data management, and improve client interactions."
About Setuply
Setuply provides a market-leading comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.
Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.
