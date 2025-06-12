Setuply Expands CMX Platform with Smart Time Tracking, Formula-Driven PDFs, Integrated Calendars, and Advanced File Management

Setuply, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered Client Management Experience (CMX) solutions transforming post-sale operations, today announced the release of a powerful new suite of innovations designed to unify workflows, reduce friction, and elevate experiences for both internal teams and clients.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Setuply, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered Client Management Experience (CMX) solutions transforming post-sale operations, today announced the release of a powerful new suite of innovations designed to unify workflows, reduce friction, and elevate experiences for both internal teams and clients.

The latest additions, Smart Time Budgeting, dynamic PDF forms with embedded formulas, integrated calendar functionality, and intelligent file management, mark another major milestone in Setuply's mission to deliver a category-defining CMX solution that serves every stakeholder across the client journey.

From managing resource load and delivery margins to tracking approvals, collaboration, and project documentation, Setuply's newest features empower teams to work smarter while delivering a seamless and intuitive experience to their clients. Setuply customers are already adopting these enhancements to streamline managed services delivery, optimize billing workflows, and better align internal teams around shared goals.

"These enhancements reflect our conscious commitment to solving real and specific operational pain points across the client lifecycle," said Kelly Blackledge, Head of Product at Setuply. "By embedding time tracking, document intelligence, scheduling, and file control into the core platform, we're helping teams spend less time managing logistics and more time driving results, delivering consistent, scalable, and profitable client experiences."

What's New in Setuply's CMX Platform

Smart Time Budgeting:

Enables teams to track time against configurable budgets by project, client, or service buckets. Budgets auto-recalculate and flag overages, supporting stronger planning, better accountability, and improved margin visibility.

Dynamic PDFs with Formula Support:

Transforms standard forms into intelligent assets. Teams can create auto-calculated fields, capture approvals, and launch follow-up actions directly within digitally signed forms, all natively embedded in Setuply.

Integrated Calendars:

Sync with Google, Microsoft, and other calendars, combined with Setuply's native scheduling, means every meeting, milestone, and resource is visible and actionable directly within the client management workflow. Because it's built into the CMX platform, teams can schedule client sessions, coordinate internal work, assign tasks, and forecast bandwidth all from the environment where client work is actually happening. It's smarter work scheduling, natively built in.

Cohesive File Management:

Centralizes all client, project, and user-level documents with intuitive filtering, previews, and contextual access, enabling structured, secure, searchable organization. With role-based permissions and built-in visibility controls, teams always see the right information in the right context. No more digging, duplicating, or second-guessing, just confident access to the files that matter.

These updates are part of Setuply's continuous product expansion to support post-sale operations with the tools modern businesses need to scale. With built-in AI, deep integration capabilities, and a flexible low-code foundation, Setuply is redefining what it means to manage the client journey, from onboarding through delivery and renewal.

Setuply's clients span B2B SaaS, including HCM, Fintech, Regtech, and ERP, industries where operational complexity, speed, and precision define client success. These new capabilities reinforce Setuply's unwavering commitment to delivering measurable outcomes across the entire client journey, from onboarding to expansion, by equipping teams with the tools they need to operate with precision, speed, and confidence.

About Setuply

Setuply provides an AI-powered Customer Management Experience (CMX) platform that enables B2B solution providers to create seamless and scalable customer experiences. With automated workflows, enhanced collaboration, and deeper financial insights, Setuply optimizes client onboarding, service delivery, and financial oversight. By removing operational blind spots and preventing revenue leakage, businesses can scale more efficiently, improve financial predictability, and drive long-term profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry expertise with advanced technology to support organizations in optimizing customer interactions from initial onboarding to ongoing engagement. For more information, visit Setuply.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, Inc., 1 2073059387, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

SOURCE Setuply, Inc.