Setuply, Inc. Announces Greg Palmer As Onboarding World 2024 Keynote Speaker

This event is a golden opportunity for professionals to draw insights from peers, thought leaders, and seasoned practitioners through in-depth discussions on reimagining the client onboarding process… transforming it into a seamless, efficient process is vital for ensuring clients' lasting success. Post this

"I'm excited to collaborate with Setuply on Onboarding World 2024!" noted Greg Palmer. "I'm happy to be playing a role in shaping the future of client onboarding. This event is a golden opportunity for professionals to draw insights from peers, thought leaders, and seasoned practitioners through in-depth discussions on reimagining the client onboarding process. Onboarding is both a challenge and an opportunity; transforming it into a seamless, efficient process is vital for ensuring clients' lasting success."

Setuply's Onboarding World is a first-of-its-kind event. It offers attendees essential tools to maximize client onboarding experiences, navigate hidden challenges, and access expert-driven solutions and cutting-edge technologies. The event will cover a spectrum of critical topics, including accelerating revenue realization, enhancing client satisfaction, and optimizing team capacity — through interactive workshops, panel discussions, and product demonstrations.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg Palmer as the keynote speaker at Onboarding World 2024," stated Rachel Lyubovitzky, Setuply's CEO. "Greg's unique ability to get to the heart of conversations and offer fresh perspectives, coupled with his extensive experience, makes him an ideal fit for sparking dynamic discussions. His insights promise to push the boundaries of current trends, and they align perfectly with Setuply's vision for innovative, seamless client onboarding. We are certain that Greg's involvement will significantly influence the industry and set new standards."

As the Onboarding World conference approaches, attendees can plan to gain access to expert knowledge and valuable networking opportunities that will help shape their client onboarding strategies. This event represents a critical juncture in the industry's narrative. Secure your opportunity to be part of this experience via our online registration form. Stay tuned for additional updates on Onboarding World 2024.

About Setuply

Setuply provides a market-leading comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term client success by making client implementation and engagement more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise to build advanced, scalable solutions to drive long-term success. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, Inc., 1 2073059387, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

SOURCE Setuply, Inc.