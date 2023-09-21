Setuply, Inc. is Set to Revolutionize the HR Tech Landscape with Transformative Client Onboarding Solutions

Setuply's client onboarding solution is a leap forward in providing a superior experience for both clients and solution providers. Setuply is poised to transform how businesses approach client onboarding, making it not just a necessity, but a strategic advantage. Tweet this

Transforming the Landscape of Client Onboarding

The Human Capital Management (HCM) industry has limited access to tools that empower solution providers to efficiently propel their client onboarding experience forward. Implementation service organizations contend with diverse client ecosystems and are tasked with transferring substantial amounts of data seamlessly. In response to these industry-specific pain points, Setuply strategically concentrates on these elements of the onboarding process to provide effective solutions that directly address and alleviate common obstacles encountered in HCM onboarding.

"Setuply's client onboarding solution represents a significant leap forward in HCM solution delivery," stated Kelly Blackledge, Setuply's Head of Product. "Our platform streamlines the process of transferring historical data, keeps clients engaged, optimizes onboarding team capacity, manages and mitigates scope creep, and ultimately provides a superior experience for both clients and solution providers. The result is faster revenue recognition and increased trust. Setuply is poised to transform how businesses approach client onboarding, making it not just a necessity, but a strategic advantage."

About Setuply

Setuply provides a market-leading AI-powered patent-pending comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable and on track, ensuring satisfaction while helping safeguard clients' data and allowing solution providers to refocus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

About HR Technology Conference & Exposition

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization's HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference's annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world's largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations, and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

Media Contact

For further information, interviews, or images, please contact:

Melissa Duggan

Media Relations

Setuply, Inc.

www.setuply.com

[email protected]

Media Contact

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, 1 9787949734, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

SOURCE Setuply