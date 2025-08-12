Setuply Joins isolved Marketplace to Power the Full Client Management Experience for HCM Providers

Setuply fills a critical gap in the HCM ecosystem by addressing the complexities of post-sale delivery with a modern, scalable solution. Post this

Setuply helps HCM organizations streamline and unify service delivery by bringing consistency, scalability, and visibility to every stage of the client journey, from kickoff through renewal. With tools for project automation, structured data intake, role-based forms, secure document handling, integrated calendars, and centralized communication, Setuply enables teams to work more efficiently while keeping clients engaged and informed.

Built to support the unique demands of payroll and HR environments, Setuply also includes intelligent capabilities, such as data extractors and transformers, that simplify complex data workflows and ensure implementation-ready information.

"The most successful HCM providers treat client delivery as a strategic advantage," said Rachel Lyubovitzky, CEO of Setuply. "By joining the isolved Marketplace, we're providing service teams the tools to deliver with speed, accuracy, and personalization at every stage of the client journey."

Setuply is now available through the isolved Marketplace, offering partners and clients access to a modern CMX solution built for the evolving demands of today's HCM landscape. Learn more at Setuply's listing on the isolved Marketplace or visit www.setuply.com to see how Setuply can elevate your post-sale operations.

About Setuply

Setuply is an AI-powered Client Management Experience (CMX) platform purpose-built to streamline every stage of the post-sale journey, from onboarding and implementation to ongoing service and renewals. Designed for B2B solution providers, Setuply helps teams eliminate operational blind spots, improve financial predictability, and deliver seamless, scalable client experiences.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines deep industry expertise with modern technology to help businesses strengthen client relationships, drive efficiency, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.setuply.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

About isolved®

isolved is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce. More than 195,000 employers and 8 million employees rely on isolved's software and services to streamline human resource (HR) operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a unified yet modular HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that connects HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce and talent management into a single solution that drives better business outcomes. Through the Sidekick Advantage™, isolved also provides expert guidance, embedded services and an engaged community that empowers People Heroes™ to grow their companies and careers. Learn more at www.isolvedhcm.com.

