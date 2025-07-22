Setuply Joins PMI Partner Network to Deliver World-Class, Certified Learning Resources

By aligning our learning resources to PMI standards, we're helping professionals gain actionable knowledge and advance their careers, while delivering greater impact across every stage of the client lifecycle. Post this

Setuply's platform helps B2B organizations navigate complex post-sale journeys, spanning onboarding, implementation, client success, and managed services, through solutions that promote structure, transparency, and collaboration. Now, as a PMI-certified partner, Setuply will offer access to training resources aligned with PMI's globally recognized standards, enabling users to earn Professional Development Units (PDUs) while building real-world expertise.

"Becoming a PMI-certified partner reinforces the long-term value built into Setuply's offerings," said Kristin Maguire, Project Manager at Setuply. "By aligning our learning resources to PMI standards, we're helping professionals gain actionable knowledge and advance their careers, while delivering greater impact across every stage of the client lifecycle."

The PMI certification strengthens Setuply's position as a strategic partner in supporting professionals with the tools, insights, and credentials they need to lead with confidence. As client expectations rise and project complexity grows, Setuply remains focused on delivering practical, standards-aligned resources that elevate performance across every stage of the client lifecycle while driving professional development and growth.

About Setuply

Setuply provides an AI-powered platform that enables B2B solution providers to create seamless and scalable customer experiences from onboarding through the entire client lifecycle. As Setuply expands its capabilities, it continues to help businesses transform their approach to onboarding, engaging, and retaining customers. By removing operational blind spots and preventing revenue leakage, businesses can scale more efficiently, improve financial predictability, and drive long-term profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry expertise with advanced technology to support organizations in optimizing customer interactions from initial onboarding to ongoing engagement.

For more information, visit Setuply.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

About PMI

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

Media Contact

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, Inc., 1 2073059387, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

SOURCE Setuply, Inc.