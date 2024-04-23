Setuply Multi-Point Client Onboarding and Management Platform Set to Expand Inova's Implementation Scalability and Enhance Revenue Recognition

The ability to integrate such powerful automation into our processes will transform our operational capacity and accelerate our revenue pipeline. It marks a significant milestone in our growth trajectory. Post this

Inova is set to revolutionize its client onboarding and revenue management processes through the strategic adoption of Setuply's advanced automation capabilities. This strategic integration is expected to streamline onboarding, provide hyper-granular financial insight into revenue and cost drivers, and expedite the realization of client relationship value. This strategic deployment underscores Inova's commitment to adopting cutting-edge solutions that boost operational efficiency and financial accuracy throughout their operations.

Key focuses of Setuply's partnership with Inova include:

Delivered Scale for Implementation and Streamlined Transitions: Setuply's multi-point solution will consolidate Inova's single-point solutions into a unified, purpose-built, interconnected platform. This approach will allow Inova to streamline and automate transitions across sales, onboarding, and other critical phases of the client lifecycle.

Accelerated Revenue Recognition: With Setuply's support, Inova is expected to benefit from enhanced reporting capabilities that will provide detailed insights into the costs and revenues associated with onboarding. Faster implementations and improved client satisfaction will enhance Inova's revenue recognition timeline. This access to detailed data is designed to support superior financial decision-making. At the same time, the more efficient onboarding process aims to shorten the time to revenue, sustain robust cash flows, and foster continued growth.

"Setuply's platform is a game-changer for the future of our client onboarding efficiency and revenue tracking," noted Coray Grove, Inova's Chief Revenue Officer. "The ability to integrate such powerful automation into our processes will transform our operational capacity and accelerate our revenue pipeline. It marks a significant milestone in our growth trajectory."

About Setuply

Setuply provides a market-leading comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise to build advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

About Inova

Inova Payroll is a leading provider of comprehensive payroll and HR solutions dedicated to simplifying workforce management for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation, accuracy, and client success, Inova empowers organizations to thrive by streamlining payroll processes and enhancing the employee experience. A six-time Inc. 5000 company, Inova is nationally recognized for exceptional client support and service, with numerous badges on G2.com for easiest set-up and best support and multi-year Stevie Award wins for customer service. Inova currently serves over 5,500 businesses, encompassing 250,000 active employees across 50 states and Puerto Rico. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, Inc., 1 2073059387, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

SOURCE Setuply, Inc.