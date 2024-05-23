Setuply Partners with Nephele to Transform Client Project Transparency

Transparency allows our clients to have a better appreciation for what we're doing and the effort we put into our work, enhancing our relationship right from the start. Post this

Transparency in project management is vital, establishing a foundation of trust and improving client satisfaction with real-time insights. By providing detailed insight into project activities, clients can make better-informed decisions, adjust project trajectories promptly, and feel more engaged and secure in their projects. Successfully integrating these practices involves digital transformation, which shifts organizational functions to technology-driven processes. Effective change management is critical to this transition, ensuring that digital innovations are embraced while enhancing project delivery and client relationships.

Nephele leverages Setuply's platform to provide its clients with detailed activity logs and real-time updates related to project milestones, task completions, and progress to enhance client satisfaction and engagement. This capability ensures that clients are not just passive observers but rather active participants in the project lifecycle.

"Transparency allows our clients to have a better appreciation for what we're doing and the effort we put into our work, enhancing our relationship right from the start," said Chris Evenson, Managing Partner at Nephele. "Setuply's technology enables us to perform with precision, speed, and accuracy, ensuring that every step is purposeful and well-understood. This approach not only builds our clients' confidence in our capabilities but also highlights our ability to deliver exceptional service."

About Setuply

Setuply provides a market-leading comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise to build advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

About Nephele

Nephele specializes in consulting and implementation services, with a focus on process improvement and transparency for UKG direct customers and partners. Their approach ensures comprehensive support for clients, maximizing the benefits from their systems and promoting transparency that drives superior outcomes. For more information, visit http://nepheleservices.com/.

Media Contact

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, Inc., 1 2073059387, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

SOURCE Setuply, Inc.