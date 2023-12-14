Setuply's AI Synergy with Innovative Business Solutions: A Dynamic Partnership Beyond Traditional Onboarding

Realizing Setuply features such as project tracking, client engagement, data management, and more could extend to support client initiatives such as cross-sells, upgrades, and compliance was a true 'aha' moment for us. Post this

Innovative, a forward-thinking industry leader, has emerged as a trailblazer in extending the use of Setuply's capabilities across diverse business functions outside of client onboarding. The partnership with Setuply showcases the commitment Innovative has to stay at the forefront of industry trends and its dedication to providing seamless client experiences throughout the customer lifecycle.

Innovative uses Setuply to help facilitate:

Project management: Executing and monitoring project progress through Setuply's dashboards to deliver a smooth experience for internal and external stakeholders in a scalable way.

Client engagement: Cultivating a collaborative working experience to align objectives, steps, and tasks through user-friendly forms, wizards, and templates.

Data staging: Prioritizing data integrity to automatically and securely communicate client's data through integrations for subsequent staging, validation, and transformation.

Professional staff management: Effectively managing workload and resource allocation, helping to prevent burnout and foster team collaboration.

Case management: Going beyond client onboarding projects and recurring and cyclical initiatives to proactively monitor client needs and support the growth of business relationships.

"Setuply has always aimed to revolutionize client onboarding, and our partnership with Innovative is a testament to that commitment and more," stated Kelly Blackledge, Setuply's Head of Product. "Client feedback is an important part of our evolving product vision, and witnessing Innovative leverage Setuply for their onboarding projects and beyond, such as recurring projects and cases, highlights the platform's adaptability and innovation. We're proud to empower companies like Innovative to drive digital transformation."

About Setuply

Setuply provides a market-leading comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

