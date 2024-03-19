Setuply's Partnership with CheckmateHCM Transforms Client Implementation to Unlock Accelerated Growth

Leveraging the Setuply platform has amplified our processes, enabling us to surpass our goals and expand our capabilities. Going beyond operational efficiency has sparked a new era of expansion for us. Post this

In the current climate of intense competition and low unemployment rates, securing, developing, and retaining top B2B knowledge workers is a critical challenge for organizations globally. Simultaneously, clients demand faster results but are often not empowered to actively drive their onboarding forward. Integrating Setuply's advanced onboarding technology at the core of CheckmateHCM Solutions' operational framework and their extensive human capital management knowledge presents a transformative solution to these challenges. The end result is a seamless and efficient onboarding experience.

Overcoming Hiring Challenges: Utilizing Setuply's innovative platform enables businesses to help their employees close the expertise gap faster. It equips new hires with advanced training and integration tools that expedite skill acquisition. The platform's project and template-based approach provides detailed instructions in multiple formats, establishing repeatable, testable processes that accelerate job training and mitigate errors. This approach enables junior staff to enter new markets, initiate their careers, and gain essential experience, establishing a systematic process that directly addresses the essential demand for domain expertise.

Empowering Client-Driven Onboarding: Setuply's platform revolutionizes the onboarding experience by enabling clients to tailor it to their unique needs and those of their customers, offering unprecedented adaptability and control. This enables precise management of the onboarding journey, significantly enhancing satisfaction and engagement from the start. Setuply empowers clients and their customers to view project status, complete tasks at a preferred pace, and ensure the system proactively manages progress, all while facilitating easier communications and streamlining the onboarding process.

The partnership between Setuply and CheckmateHCM Solutions introduces a unique breakthrough to the market to simplify and enhance the client onboarding experience. By integrating Setuply's advanced AI-driven automation with Checkmate's comprehensive human capital management expertise, businesses, and their key stakeholders can benefit from a more streamlined, efficient, and personalized client onboarding journey.

"Leveraging Setuply for our client onboarding and support has transformed our approach to client onboarding and service delivery," stated Josh Robinson, CEO of Checkmate. "It has amplified our processes, enabling us to surpass our goals and expand our capabilities. Going beyond operational efficiency has sparked a new era of expansion for us."

Setuply provides a market-leading comprehensive platform for solution providers seeking complete control over the new client onboarding experience. With Setuply's global B2B SAAS, enterprise solution providers can drive long-term success by making the client implementation process more predictable, ensuring client satisfaction while safeguarding their data, and finding more time to focus on growth and profitability.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Setuply combines industry experience and technology expertise to build advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.setuply.com/ or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

CheckmateHCM, a premier UKG partner, delivers a cloud-based human capital management solution that revolutionizes workforce management by providing a unified employee record from hiring to retirement. Checkmate combines real-time data analytics and automated task management in an intuitive interface, empowering leaders to make strategic decisions that drive success and foster meaningful relationships within the workplace. Visit https://www.checkmatepayroll.com/ for more information.

Melissa Duggan, Setuply, Inc., 1 (207) 803-6495, [email protected], https://www.setuply.com/

