SEV Med Spa Expanding Nationally to Offer Upscale and Affordable Services to Help Everyone Feel Beautiful

Fueled by a mission to make laser hair removal and other elite med spa services more accessible to everyone, SEV has become one of the most successful and rapidly-growing multi-location med spas in the U.S.

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEV, a market-leading med spa that provides laser hair removal, injectables, microneedling and other aesthetic services, is proud to announce its continued expansion across the United States. Renowned for its celebrity-endorsed treatments and commitment to luxury and accessibility, SEV is not just opening new locations but redefining the aesthetics industry as a whole.

"We are thrilled about the dynamic growth and evolution of SEV," said founder Sevana Petrosian. "Our expansion reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality, accessible aesthetic treatments to communities nationwide. Each new location we open is a step towards realizing my vision of creating welcoming, inclusive spaces where everyone can feel beautiful and empowered. This is just the beginning of our exciting journey, as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional experiences to our clients!"

A Journey from Humble Beginnings to National Acclaim

Petrosian, coming from an Armenian family, was raised with a strong sense of community involvement and the importance of helping others, values that greatly influenced her path.

From a young age, Petrosian was drawn to the world of beauty and aesthetics. She spent her childhood experimenting with skincare products, crafting her own lotions and creams, and sharing these homemade creations with friends and family.

In 2010, Petrosian embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, opening a modest laser hair removal service in the back room of a small salon in Glendale. Initially named Glendale Laser Center, Petrosian single-handedly managed all aspects of the business, from customer service to treatment sessions. Petrosian's vision of combining luxury with affordability quickly set SEV apart, establishing it as a preferred destination for those seeking premium, empathetic care.

"All med spas back then were predominantly male-owned. I wanted to create a space for women that felt more like a welcoming home than a clinical facility," said Petrosian. "Each SEV location is a testament to this vision, offering comfort and ease, ensuring every client's experience is not just elevated but also affordable."

Petrosian's reputation rapidly spread, attracting clients from affluent areas like Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. Recognizing the need to expand due to her increasing popularity, she opened a new location on Melrose Place. It was then that she renamed her business SEV. This expansion marked the beginning of her journey into developing across America, now with 32 locations across eight states, and counting.

Petrosian deeply credits her accomplishments to her faith, which is why clients will find the words "By The Grace Of God" displayed on one wall of each and every SEV establishment.

SEV's Accessible and Discrete Services Attract Impressive Clientele

Today, SEV offers a range of services from laser hair removal to injectables like BOTOX to advanced skin treatments such as Morpheus8, Evolve, Forma and Potenza.

"Our brand philosophy is to offer an upscale yet accessible experience," said Arno Avasapian, CMO of SEV Laser. "Our unique atmosphere, combined with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, truly sets us apart."

All of the services offered at SEV are evidence-backed and FDA-approved, with rigorous clinical research that proves its safety and efficacy. The company utilizes two types of industry-leading laser technology — Alexandrite and Nd:YAG — in order to target hair with different wavelengths and ensure hair removal is accessible to customers with every skin type. All laser services are provided by highly-trained registered nurses and laser technicians who know the technology.

"Whether you want a body contouring treatment or wrinkle reduction, there's a service on our menu that can give you the results you want," said Petrosian. "Everyone needs to feel pampered and catered to."

Despite the rapid growth of SEV, Petrosian's personal touch and profound values of love, devotion and compassion are still an integral part of the company.

And those standards of service and discretion have attracted quite the high profile clientele, with SEV often popping up on the Instagram stories of celebrities like the Kardashians, Eva Longoria and Rita Ora.

"SEV is a game-changer! Everyone on the team is great," Khloé Kardashian said in an Instagram story. "They have great bedside manners, especially when you're doing private, sensitive things. I love the environment, the atmosphere, everything."

The Future of SEV: More than Just Expansion

Looking ahead, Petrosian says her primary goal is to create a sanctuary where all individuals can feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin.

"It is crucial for me to provide a supportive environment," Petrosian said. "My aim is not just to offer treatments, but to be an ally in each client's journey, fostering comfort and confidence. This commitment to inclusivity and support is a core value of our brand, and we plan to further this mission in every location we open."

Now, SEV is on an ambitious plan to enhance its national presence, aiming to double in size and cross the 50 unit mark by the end of the year. With each new location, SEV is not just expanding its footprint but bringing a whole new inclusive and premium lifestyle to markets nationwide.

About SEV:

SEV is a premier provider of laser hair removal and med spa services, with locations across the United States. Founded by Sevana Petrosian in 2010, SEV is committed to offering luxury treatments at accessible prices, making high-quality aesthetic care available to everyone. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and a welcoming environment, SEV continues to set new standards in the aesthetic treatment industry.

