Seven Canyons Golf Club Hosts Grand Reopening April 4th-5th

April 4th and 5th, golf members, guests, and community partners will enjoy two festive-filled days including a celebrity golf tournament... and a special dedication by the master of ceremonies, Laurie Weiskopf, wife of golf legend Tom Weiskopf.

The celebrity golf tournament will feature 18 national and local golf-loving celebrities. A few of the celebs are Roger "The Rocket" Clemens, baseball legend; Kim Alexis, actress & model; Nick Lowery, Kansas City Chief's Hall of Fame; Tom Lehman, 5-time PGA Tour winner and 1996 British Open Champion; Marco Estrada, Former MLB Pitcher & All-Star, among many others.

Under new ownership since 2022, Seven Canyons' 7,000-yard, championship-caliber golf course has undergone a full, master-plan renovation. Working with architect Phil Smith, who originally partnered with the late Tom Weiskopf to design the course in 2002, the club re-sequenced the holes, re-leveled many of the tee boxes, and completed a bunker renovation.

The golf club also added an amazing new Short Game Practice Park featuring an 8,000-square-foot practice putting green, a green complex with run-off areas for chipping and pitch-shot practice, and a bunker complex. The club is also highlighting "Tom's Secret 7." According to David Bisbee, the club's general manager, "This is a series of shots from different tee boxes to a central flag at the center of that short-game practice green." All seven are a short wedge distance away into a single green complex.

One of the new stand-out course transformations is a place most golfers normally avoid. "We installed brand-new, white, beautiful sand in the bunkers and returned all the bunker lines back to their original shapes," Smith said. "That striking look of the beautiful green grass with the contrast of the white sand and those red rocks in the background is back."

Another exciting project at Seven Canyons' new short-game practice park is the soon-to-be Turn House. This new short-game hangout space is more than another practice area, it is an entirely new amenity members and guests can literally sit back and enjoy at the club. "We turned it into a gathering and hangout spot for the members," Bisbee said. "The settings for both the long and short-game practice areas are nothing short of remarkable."

At the heart of the changes is the "Seven Canyons Group," as Smith calls them, comprised of existing members who wanted to not only preserve but enhance this course like no other they had ever played. According to the architect's estimation, the group is just what the club needed. "They're willing to put the resources in to do those necessary upgrades," he said. "They're terrific."

Members and guests who join this guard-gated community will enjoy activities on and off the golf course, from hiking and biking trails, member custom homesites, luxury townhomes, and elegant villas to the majestic 23,000-square-foot clubhouse, fine dining at Seasons Restaurant & Bar, and social events.

About Seven Canyons

The Club at Seven Canyons is a premier golf and entertainment destination in Sedona, Arizona. The quintessential High-Desert location is magnificently situated on 200 acres, surrounded by national forest, vermillion cliffs, and panoramic splendor. The private club and community is a haven of lush fairways, exclusive amenities, activities curated exclusively for members with a focus on refined comfort, social connections, and vitality. To learn more, visit SevenCanyons.com.

