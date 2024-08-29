Seven Cash Krugler Fredericks Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers in America

We're proud to have earned a reputation over the years of taking on some of the most factually complex and legally challenging cases in the country. Post this

CKF partner and 2022 Best Lawyers Product Liability Attorney of the Year, Alwyn Fredericks, believes the honor illustrates the CKF Team's unwavering commitment to obtaining justice for clients impacted by incredibly tragic events. "We're proud to have earned a reputation over the years of taking on some of the most factually complex and legally challenging cases in the country," said Fredericks. "The Best Lawyers honor is a testament to what a very committed group of experienced professionals can accomplish when they put the client first and fully dedicated themselves to obtaining justice."

This is not the first time this year that members of Cash Krugler Fredericks have been recognized for excellence in the practice of law. All nine attorneys in the firm were named to the 2024 list of Super Lawyers honorees, a recognition reserved for only 5% of the state's practicing lawyers.

About Cash Krugler Fredericks: The attorneys at Cash Krugler Fredericks bring years of high-stakes litigation experience to each client's case. The firm has obtained significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims and their families across the country, and continues to be regarded as one of the top law firms in the U.S. The firm specializes in cases involving defective products, medical malpractice, elevator/escalator accidents, brain and spinal cord injuries, wrongful death claims, as well as serious car, truck and motorcycle accident cases.

