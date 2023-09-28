Seven Edtech Products Awarded Industry-Leading Interoperability Certification

Project Unicorn's Interoperability Certification Highlights Edtech Products that Prioritize the Seamless, Secure, and Controlled Exchange of Data

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnovateEDU's Project Unicorn announced today that seven education technology products have earned the Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification. Data interoperability – the seamless, secure, and controlled exchange of usable data between applications – is vital to educators' ability to inform instruction better and drive student-centered learning experiences. By rating a product using the interoperability rubric, Project Unicorn's certification provides transparency to educators about where an edtech product is in its interoperability journey, allowing school districts and educators to recognize vendors committed to supporting data-driven instruction.

"The Project Unicorn Vendor Certification helps school system leaders identify edtech products designed to be seamlessly integrated into their larger edtech ecosystem," noted Chloe Sanducci, Project Director for Project Unicorn. "We celebrate certified vendors for their commitment to helping educators make the most of their edtech investments."

Edtech vendors submitting a product for evaluation are subject to the updated Project Unicorn Interoperability Rubric released in March 2023. The rubric covers several dimensions of interoperability, including data quality, data granularity, a product's data import and export features, and a product's cost and cost transparency. Vendor submissions are scored on a four-point scale, with a level 1 score indicating that a product is at the initial stage of its data interoperability journey. In contrast, a level 4 score indicates that a product provides optimal interoperability to its users.

The following seven edtech products have earned the Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification. The vendors who developed these products join a growing community of dozens of edtech vendors who have completed the certification process.

The Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification is featured on various product indexes, such as the Edsurge Product Index and LearnPlatform. These platforms allow customers access to a wealth of edtech product information.

Edtech vendors earning the Project Unicorn certification are committed to data interoperability and developing products that help educators make crucial decisions backed by data.

"Interoperability is the bridge that connects innovation and collaboration, ensuring that diverse systems and solutions can seamlessly work together," said Patrick Devanney, Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships of ClassLink. "ClassLink is proud to partner with Project Unicorn, and obtaining the certification is our commitment to fostering this crucial harmony in education technology—empowering schools and educators to achieve their full potential."

Brent Lloyd, President of Aeries Software has always centered interoperability in the company's pursuit of innovative and inclusive edtech. "By ensuring seamless integration across platforms and tools, we empower schools to choose the best solutions." Aeries Student Information System was certified once in September of 2022 and quickly sought to recertify in accordance with the updated rubric that Project Unicorn released in March of 2023. "It's our commitment to drive a streamlined digital education ecosystem, where accessibility and collaboration drive student success."

"By achieving Project Unicorn's Vendor Certification, we ensure that our EdInsights platform meets the highest industry standards," said Joe Wallace, President & CEO of EdPower. "EdPower remains steadfast in safeguarding student data and simplifying the data exchange process for school districts, allowing educators to reclaim valuable time that could instead be dedicated to nurturing student growth and potential."

About Project Unicorn

Project Unicorn is a national initiative coordinated by InnovateEDU and powered by a coalition of 17 organizations representing stakeholders across the education sector focused on the goal of optimizing and radically improving data interoperability within K-12 education.

If you are an education technology vendor and are interested in taking the first steps of your interoperability journey with Project Unicorn, we encourage you to pledge your commitment to increasing secure access, privacy, and interoperability in your products.

As a follow up action to signing the pledge, learn more about the Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification process here and join the ranks of certified vendors with the advantage of the Interoperability Certification.

*These vendors applied for re-certification following the recently updated Project Unicorn Interoperability Rubric.

