Seven Figure Agency Named No. 3,349 on 2026 Inc. 5000, Its Fifth Consecutive Year Alongside 16 Member Agencies on America's Fastest-Growing List

Sixteen of our members are on the 2026 Inc. 5000, and every one of them got there the same way: they picked one industry and went all in. Churches. Dojos. Painters. Plumbers. Roofers. Chiropractors. Movers. Tree care. Real estate agents. Nobody hedged, the riches are in the niches. Post this

Seven Figure Agency was not the only honoree to earn the award within its own community. Sixteen digital marketing agencies coached inside its programs also earned places on the 2026 list, including ChurchCandy at No. 262, Base Coat Marketing at No. 413, Rival Digital at No. 660, and LIFT Auto Repair Marketing at No. 795. Together with Seven Figure Agency, the group accounts for 17 of the 5,000 companies on this year's list.

The member honorees serve almost no overlapping markets. Every agency below built its growth inside a single industry:

"This list is the one that matters to us, because it is not just us on it," said Josh Nelson, co-founder and CEO of Seven Figure Agency. "Sixteen of our members are on the 2026 Inc. 5000, and every one of them got there the same way: they picked one industry and went all in. Churches. Dojos. Painters. Plumbers. Roofers. Chiropractors. Movers. Tree care. Real estate agents. Nobody hedged, the riches are in the niches. Our fifth year on this list is nice. Sixteen member agencies on it in the same year is the actual proof that our agency coaching model works."

"What you cannot see in a ranking is what happened in our group chat the morning the list dropped," said Yesenia Nelson, co-founder of Seven Figure Agency. "These owners are friendly competitors in the same profession, and they spent the day celebrating each other's growth. That is the culture we set out to build at Seven Figure Agency. We are proud of the growth, but we are more proud of the fact that not one of these agencies achieved this honor alone."

Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Seven Figure Agency

Seven Figure Agency is the leading training, coaching, mentorship and mastermind program for digital marketing agency owners. Founded by Josh and Yesenia Nelson, the company helps agency owners land clients consistently, deliver world-class results, retain clients long term, and scale their operations so they can make more money, have more freedom, and make a bigger impact in their communities. Seven Figure Agency has appeared on the Inc. 5000 five consecutive years. Learn more at sevenfigureagency.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Brandon Doyle, Seven Figure Agency, 1 5187960465, [email protected], https://sevenfigureagency.com/

SOURCE Seven Figure Agency