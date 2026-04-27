Seven Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named to D Magazine's 2026 Best Lawyers in Dallas

Our work involves some of the most consequential decisions in our clients' lives, and this recognition reflects the standard we hold ourselves to every day. Post this

"Having seven attorneys recognized by their peers speaks to the strength of this team. Our work involves some of the most consequential decisions in our clients' lives, and this recognition reflects the standard we hold ourselves to every day."

— Lindley Bain, Managing Partner, Goranson Bain Ausley

With 32 board-certified family law attorneys and 27 attorneys trained in collaborative law, the firm brings exceptional depth to high-asset divorce, complex custody, property division, and appellate matters — and the range to pursue the right resolution, whether in the courtroom or out of it.

With offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, San Antonio, and Midland, the firm serves clients across Texas with attorneys who combine specialized credentials with a focus on long-term outcomes.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is Texas' largest family law firm, providing strategic and constructive guidance for more than 45 years. With offices in Dallas, Plano, Granbury, Fort Worth, Midland, San Antonio, and Austin, the firm helps clients protect their futures through smart and efficient legal strategy, and a commitment to delivering exceptional client value.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], www.gbfamilylaw.com

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