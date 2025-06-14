Seven Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2025 World Trademark Review Global Leaders

Seven shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as World Trademark Review (WTR) 2025 Global Leaders.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seven shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as World Trademark Review (WTR) 2025 Global Leaders. Now in its seventh edition, WTR Global Leaders draws on market research from the WTR 1000 and WTR 300 to identify the "best of the best" in trademark law.

According to the publication, those recognized as WTR Global Leaders not only have noteworthy experience and knowledge in creating, protecting, managing, and enforcing essential brand rights, but also innovate, inspire, and go above and beyond to deliver for their clients. All those recognized as WTR Global Leaders must be ranked in the gold tier of the WTR 1000.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as 2025 WTR Global Leaders include:

Susan L. Heller — California

— Joel Feldman — Georgia

— Marc H. Trachtenberg — Illinois

— Stephen Baird — Minnesota

— Ed Chansky — Nevada

— Mark G. Tratos — Nevada

— Tiffany Shimada — Utah

About Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Trademark and Brand Management Group works hand in hand with clients to build, protect, and enhance their brands and trademark portfolios to meet their business objectives. The group is one of the largest international trademark prosecution, portfolio management, licensing, litigation, and counseling legal practices. With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark, and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Nicole Glinski, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6747

