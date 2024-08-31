Seven Groundbreaking AI-Enabled Research Studies to be Presented at the Annual Congress of the European Society of Cardiology 2024 in London

"I'm so proud of our team at American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI for this achievement. The recognition by ESC, speaks volumes for our team's cutting-edge research and development to advance cardiovascular healthcare." said Dr. Naghavi Post this

Dr. Morteza Naghavi, the founder and president of American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishments: "I'm so proud of our team at American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI for this achievement. Not many academic research teams get 100% of their abstracts accepted let alone private companies. The recognition by ESC, which is the world's largest assembly of cardiovascular specialists, speaks volumes for our team's cutting-edge research and development to advance cardiovascular healthcare."

The seven presentations shown below will cover a range of topics, all reflecting the innovative approach that American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI are known for. These studies include groundbreaking insights into AI-driven early detection techniques, predictive modeling for cardiovascular disease, and novel methodologies for patient care. "Our focus at American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI is on using AI for early detection and prevention of cardiovascular diseases," Dr. Naghavi added. "These presentations are a testament to our dedication to improving patient outcomes and transforming cardiovascular healthcare on a global scale."

For example, one of the AI tools developed at HeartLung enables doctors to flag patients who do not currently have atrial fibrillation (Afib) but are going to experience Afib within the new few months or new few years. This is not possible by current standards of care, but the AI development has made it possible to be used for patient care soon. This technology has recently been designated by the FDA as a Breakthrough AI and is on a fast track for approval.

"This AI research is truly groundbreaking and has the potential to reshape the public health to reduce preventable death" said Dr. David Yankelevitz, professor of radiology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. "In collaborating with Dr. Naghavi's team, our research center at Mount Sinai along with IELCAP (International Early Lung Cancer Action Program) is integrating these cutting-edge CT- based AI innovations into lung cancer screening for prevention of both heart disease and lung cancer, the number 1 and 2 causes of death in the United States." Dr. Yankelevitz added.

About European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

The ESC Annual Congress is a prestigious event that draws thousands of professionals from around the world, providing a platform for the latest in cardiovascular research, technologies, and clinical practices. The acceptance of these presentations underscores the significant contributions that American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI are making to the field. Attendees of the ESC Congress are encouraged to attend these presentations to learn more about the latest advancements in AI applications for cardiovascular health, directly from the experts at American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI.

About IELCAP (International Early Lung and Cardiac Action Program)

IELCAP is an ongoing screening program that began accruing participants in 1994. It initially had two participating institutions, NYU and Cornell and now includes over 80 sites worldwide. The Principal Investigator for this program is Claudia Henschke PhD, MD, who is currently at Mount Sinai, which is the coordinating center for the program. I-ELCAP's mission is to achieve early diagnosis, treatment, and ultimate cure of lung cancer through the rapid dissemination and advancement of research among a diversified, collaborative network.

About American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI

American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI are at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence into cardiovascular healthcare. By focusing on the early detection and prevention of cardiovascular diseases, they are pioneering new approaches to improve patient outcomes and advance the field of cardiovascular medicine globally. For more information about American Heart Technologies and HeartLung.AI, please visit www.heartlung.ai or contact Michell Medellin at [email protected], 310-510-6004.

