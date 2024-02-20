Seven Illume Fertility Specialists Receive Top Doctor Honors From Castle Connolly's America's Top Doctors® for 2024

"As we enter our 22nd year as a practice, we recognize what an impact our physicians and patient-focused teams have made in the lives of families, both locally and internationally," said Dr. Mark Leondires, Founder, Medical Director and Partner at Illume Fertility and Gay Parents To Be. Post this

Top Doctors are rigorously selected from all practicing physicians in the United States from all major specialties and represent the top 7 percent of all U.S. practicing physicians. Castle Connolly's research methodology is designed to identify doctors who will achieve the best possible health outcomes for their patients. For a reproductive endocrinologist, that translates to successful fertility treatment cycles (IUI and IVF) resulting in pregnancies and babies. All seven Illume Fertility physicians are at the top of their field and have the most up-to-date knowledge and skills in the field of Reproductive Endocrinology, the medical specialty dedicated to fertility treatment.

"We will continue to prioritize personalized, holistic fertility care as we move forward," Dr. Leondires adds. "Mutual trust and collaboration are the bedrock of our organization, and these efforts are reflected in our 79% success rate* and the more than 50,000 cycles we have completed with patients working to start or build their families. Everyone is welcome at Illume!"

*Illume's 2020 live birth rate per new patient for IVF patients 35 or under using own eggs, according to sart.org

For more information about Illume Fertility, visit https://www.illumefertility.com/.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility, formerly RMA of Connecticut, is a leading modern fertility practice providing an exceptional patient experience, innovative care, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of nine highly credentialed Board Certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Illume Fertility's internationally-recognized Gay Parents To Be program specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last six years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and yoga.

