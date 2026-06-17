Seven independent rural hospitals launch Kansas High Value Network

"The communities we serve want to keep rural healthcare rural, and close to home. This collaboration helps us ensure that decisions about care in our communities are designed for our communities." -- Edward Herrman, president and CEO of HaysMed in Hays, KS, and chair of the KS-HVN board Post this

"The communities we serve want to keep rural healthcare rural, and close to home," said Edward Herrman, president and CEO of HaysMed in Hays, KS, and chair of the KS-HVN board. "This collaboration helps us ensure that decisions about care in our communities are designed for our communities."

Hospitals to seek benefits of size, shared resources

Hospitals in the network will collaborate on clinical and business initiatives that enhance the quality and value of care they deliver in their communities, with an eye toward value-based arrangements with insurers.

The primary driver of the KS-HVN will be a clinically integrated network (CIN) for the roughly 190,000 patients the hospitals serve across the state. The CIN extends and builds upon smaller collaborations, such as co-operative arrangements on service lines. The hospitals own and direct the network, and are working in partnership with the leadership team of Cibolo Health, which works with independent hospitals to create and operate rural CINs.

Through the Kansas High Value Network, member hospitals will seek the benefits of size and shared resources. The seven initial members of the network have a combined net revenue of $545 million.

The KS-HVN expects to grow and is in discussions with other independent rural hospitals in Kansas interested in joining as members.

Network to launch clinical, operational committees

Each hospital in the network will name a provider to the CIN's Clinical Integration Committee. This committee will lead efforts to enhance quality and care coordination, provide peer support and reduce administrative burdens for medical providers.

The committee will determine a set of clinical metrics for the CIN to measure performance and also will oversee the implementation of a clinical data-sharing platform. These measures are critical for the CIN to work with insurers on value-based care arrangements. The committee also will provide opportunities for providers to share and discuss best practices on patient care in rural settings.

"The Clinical Integration Committee enables our clinicians to talk with peers who face the same tough decisions every day and develop solutions that are tailored to the needs of our patients and providers," Herrman said.

Members of the Kansas High Value Network also will work together on measures to lower the cost of purchasing equipment and services. The hospital members can choose which of these collaborations to participate in. The network also has established a committee of operational leaders to share best practices and discuss their challenges.

Bringing a proven model to Kansas

The Kansas High Value Network is the seventh rural hospital-owned network to partner with Cibolo Health, which launched its first high value network in North Dakota in October 2023 and its most recent network in Wisconsin in September 2025.

Cibolo Health helps independent rural hospitals create clinically integrated networks with their peers to overcome the obstacles rural healthcare providers face. The active daily management of KS-HVN will be led by principals from Cibolo Health, including President Nathan H. White, who was named to Time magazine's Time100 Health 2026 list of healthcare leaders who are advancing care, shaping policy, and driving innovations that transform lives.

About the Kansas High Value Network

The Kansas High Value Network (KS-HVN) is a collaboration of rural hospitals dedicated to working together to find solutions that serve patients and their individual communities while remaining independent. Among the KS-HVN's seven member-owner hospitals at launch are five critical-access hospitals. The network's foundation is a clinically integrated network (CIN) caring for a population of 190,000 patients. The network also includes operational collaborations to control contracting costs and share best practices.

Media Contact

Vince Galloro, Kansas High Value Network, 1 (312) 625-2137, [email protected], https://ks-hvn.org/

SOURCE Kansas High Value Network