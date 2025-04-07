Seven leading asset management firms unite to form Naviam

By combining the deep expertise and innovation of our founding companies, Naviam is uniquely positioned to deliver flexible, scalable solutions backed by global reach, proven technology and a long-term commitment to customer success. Post this

"Our customers operate in complex environments and require robust solutions to manage their most critical assets," said Oliver Garthwaite, chief executive officer of Naviam. "By combining the deep expertise and innovation of our founding companies, Naviam is uniquely positioned to deliver flexible, scalable solutions backed by global reach, proven technology and a long-term commitment to customer success."

The formation of Naviam followed an extensive strategy and brand development process that included interviews with customers, partners and employees from across the seven founding companies. The result is a new identity—and a new name—that reflects the company's purpose: helping organizations NAVIgate their Asset Management journey with confidence.

Why has this been done, and what does it mean for customers and partners?

Broader solutions portfolio: Naviam now offers a full suite of products and solutions, including industry-leading cloud platforms, mobile applications and GIS technologies.

Unmatched experience: Collectively, the company brings decades of industry-specific expertise to every client engagement.

Business as usual, with more resources: Existing contracts remain in effect, and customers will continue working with their trusted teams, now supported by greater scale and expanded capabilities.

Updated branding: Clients and partners will begin seeing Naviam branding across digital communications. The new website, Naviam.io, is now live with more information.

According to Research and Markets, the global market for enterprise asset management is projected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030 as organizations modernize legacy systems and adopt cloud-based operations. Naviam aims to lead that shift, offering global delivery with localized expertise.

About Naviam

Naviam is the world's largest and most experienced IBM Maximo solution provider, helping clients navigate and streamline their asset management journey. Formed by uniting seven leading EAM firms, Naviam supports hundreds of customers globally with best-in-class expertise, cloud solutions, mobile tools, and GIS-enabled technologies. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer success, we empower organizations to drive performance and long-term value.

For more information, visit www.naviam.io.

