Seven New Credit Unions to Partner with GrooveCar Direct

GrooveCar Direct, the nation's leading car-shopping program for credit unions, is proud to announce seven new partnerships.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrooveCar Direct, the nation's leading car-shopping program for credit unions, is proud to announce seven new partnerships:

El Monte Community CU, based in El Monte, CA , with assets of $34 million , serving 2,730 members

, with assets of , serving 2,730 members Greater Cleveland Community CU, based in Cleveland, OH , with assets of $10 million , serving 2,780 members

, with assets of , serving 2,780 members Gulf Coast FCU, based in Mobile, AL , with assets of $59 million , serving 6,123 members

, with assets of , serving 6,123 members Northwest Adventist FCU, based in Portland, OR , with assets of $38 million , serving 3,216 members

, with assets of , serving 3,216 members Raleigh County Educators FCU, based in Beckley, WV , with assets of $22 million , serving 2,300 members

, with assets of , serving 2,300 members Russell Country FCU, based in Great Falls, MT , with assets of $106 million , serving 9,399 members

, with assets of , serving 9,399 members Shipbuilders CU, based in Manitowoc, WI , with assets of $122 million , serving 10,601 members

GrooveCar Direct offers credit unions their own, white-labeled car shopping platform that seamlessly connects them with members in search of their next vehicle. Our digital solution empowers credit unions to foster member engagement through effective lead generation, promote auto loan growth with credit union pre-approval, and deliver a streamlined, hassle-free car buying process that exceeds member expectations.

Interested in learning more? Click here today to schedule a demo with one of our representatives.

Media Contact

GrooveCar, GrooveCar, 1 6314547500, [email protected], https://www.groovecarinc.com

SOURCE GrooveCar