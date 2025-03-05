Seven Ways to Invest in Girls' Education This International Women's Day

Supporting women on the front lines of change is more relevant than ever, and here's how you can help.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAMFED (Campaign for Female Education), a pan-African movement supporting girls to go to school, learn, thrive and become change leaders in their communities, today published key actions we all can take to tackle gender inequality and supercharge a new generation of women leaders.

CAMFED's International Women's Day Action Pack is a list of simple, effective actions anyone can take to accelerate action for women and girls.

This International Women's Day, here's how to take positive action:

Donate to girls' education: Make a donation to local and national organizations that help cover school fees, uniforms and supplies for girls in need. Donate books, school supplies or menstrual products to local or global drives that help keep girls in school. Even small contributions can make a big difference.

Shop with intention: Support brands and businesses that fund girls' education or empower female entrepreneurs. Look for fair-trade, women-owned or charitable businesses.

Become a tutor: Volunteer your time to mentor young women in your community or virtually through organizations that connect professionals with students.

Release your inner influencer: Learn about barriers girls face in accessing education and use your social media presence to educate your friends. Share how you are taking action so others can join.

Stage the event of the season: Host a community event to raise funds for women's leadership organizations.

Challenge gender stereotypes: Support and encourage young girls in your life to pursue any subject or career they're passionate about, including STEM, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Sign CAMFED's Global Sisterhood Pledge: Stand with CAMFED's global sisterhood of women supporting one another through education and life.

"As CAMFED graduates, we share the little resources we have with vulnerable people in our communities — not because we have plenty, but because we understand what it means to go to school on an empty stomach, without shoes, books, or hope for the future," said Mwangala Mukelabai, a CAMFED graduate and now Programs Manager at CAMFED Zambia. "With CAMFED's support, we have achieved so much, and we are reinvesting the benefits of our education into the next generation of girls."

Both a multi-award-winning organization and a movement, CAMFED supports girls through school and in their transition to work and leadership. CAMFED's grassroots-led model is uniquely self-sustaining. Students who graduate with CAMFED's support and guidance join the CAMFED Association, Africa's largest and fastest-growing peer support and leadership network of young women. Association members, now numbering more than 300,000, volunteer as mentors and 'big sisters' to young people in their school districts. They partner with their communities to support the welfare and success of vulnerable girls, break down gender barriers and stereotypes, and show that educating women and girls is the key to transforming systems.

For more information, visit camfed.org, contact [email protected] and follow @camfed on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X. See here for image library.

ABOUT CAMFED

CAMFED (Campaign for Female Education) is a pan-African movement revolutionizing girls' education and women's empowerment in rural Africa. With a pioneering, community-led model, CAMFED has supported over 7.2 million children across Ghana, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, ensuring they have access to quality education and the resources needed to thrive. By tackling poverty as the biggest barrier to education, CAMFED not only transforms individual lives but also strengthens entire communities.

At the heart of its work is the CAMFED Association, a powerful network of educated young women who reinvest in their communities as mentors, teachers, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Together, they create sustainable change by driving inclusive economic growth and climate-smart solutions. CAMFED's impact has been recognized globally with honors such as the UN Climate Action Award, the Yidan Prize, the Hilton Humanitarian Prize, and support from The Audacious Project.

Media Contact

Cameron Catalano, CAMFED, 1 206-706-0508, [email protected], https://camfed.org/us/

SOURCE CAMFED