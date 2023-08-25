Seventh Balance Awarded Grant to Lead Innovative Lifestyle Medicine Education Program for Latinx Community in Frederick, Maryland and Surrounding Areas

"Seventh Balance is deeply honored to be entrusted with this grant from DML and BIU," said Dr. Diana Castiblanco. "We believe that through education, empowerment and community, we can bridge the gap in social risk factors that contribute to health disparities." Tweet this

"Seventh Balance is deeply honored to be entrusted with this grant from DML and BIU," said Dr. Diana Castiblanco, Founder of Seventh Balance. "Our commitment to improving health and wellness within the Latinx community aligns perfectly with the goals of this program. We believe that through education, empowerment and community, we can bridge the gap in social risk factors that contribute to health disparities."

The program will be delivered, starting August 28th -November 16th, with collaboration from esteemed partners, including:

Summit Nurse Consulting, LLC: A mobile private medical practice offering adult and pediatric primary and urgent care. Led by Ms. Sophia Wilmot, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with over 15 years of experience. Psicosanap, LLC: A private integral coaching practice founded by Ms. Rosana Pedreañez, a Venezuelan native and an expert in Latinx community engagement. Dr. Yuliett Liscano: A Clinical Psychologist and Venezuelan native specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy, bringing invaluable emotional and mindset support to the program.

Additionally, the Frederick Maryland Department of Housing will provide transportation services to program participants, and the C. Burr Artz Public Library has generously provided the venue for the program.

The visionary leadership of Dr. Castiblanco, a Colombian native and a highly accomplished Immunologist with 13 years of biomedical experience, has been instrumental in Seventh Balance's success. Dr. Castiblanco's dedication to inspiring women to prioritize their health and pioneering transformative solutions has positioned her as a revered figure in the fields of health, wellness, and technology.

Seventh Balance's involvement in this groundbreaking initiative underscores their commitment to effecting positive change in individual lives and the broader Latino community. By offering a tailored program rooted in science, cultural understanding, and lifestyle medicine expertise, Seventh Balance aims to contribute to a healthier, more vibrant world for all.

Media Contact

Diana P. Castiblanco, Seventh Balance, (443) 939-4110, [email protected], www.seventhbalance.com

SOURCE Seventh Balance