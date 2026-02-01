Seventy Brings Innovative Shower Products to The Home Depot

Seventy, a modern wellness brand reimagining the everyday shower, is proud to announce its partnership with The Home Depot, bringing its thoughtfully designed, premium shower solutions to one of the nation's leading home improvement retailers.

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seventy, a modern wellness brand reimagining the everyday shower, is proud to announce its partnership with The Home Depot, bringing its thoughtfully designed, premium shower solutions to one of the nation's leading home improvement retailers. This expansion marks another milestone in Seventy's mission to transform routine home upgrades into intentional wellness experiences.

Backed by more than 50 years of plumbing innovation, Danco® has long believed that small shifts can spark meaningful change, especially in the spaces where people live and care for themselves. This legacy of trusted expertise led to the creation of Seventy, which launched in October 2025 to reimagine one of the most overlooked elements of daily skincare and wellness routines, the shower.

Built on the belief that water is foundational to how we look, feel, and function, Seventy approaches shower design with purpose. By combining elegant aesthetics, built-in filtration, and high-performance engineering, the brand elevates the shower from a basic utility to a daily ritual of restoration and care.

Customers shopping through The Home Depot can now access Seventy's premium product lineup, including:

Each product is designed to deliver consistent, calming water flow with multiple spray-setting options to support comfort and overall well-being. Features such as full-face spray coverage, flexible handheld functionality, and intuitive magnetic mounting allow users to personalize their shower experience without sacrificing performance or style.

"The Home Depot is a trusted destination for homeowners looking to improve the spaces they live in," said a Seventy spokesperson. "Partnering with The Home Depot allows us to bring wellness-focused shower innovation to customers who value both function and thoughtful design."

Guided by its core values of wellness, user-centric design, and performance, Seventy prioritizes exceptional usability, rigorous testing, and responsible material sourcing. Each product reflects the brand's commitment to creating meaningful moments through everyday water use.

Seventy products are now available through The Home Depot, making elevated, wellness-driven shower experiences more accessible to homes across the country.

For more information about Seventy and its full product lineup, visit www.theseventyco.com.

