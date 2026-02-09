Seventy-five Percent of Consumer Products Companies Struggle to Manage Modern Trade Complexity, According to the Promotion Optimization Institute

POI's Annual State of the Industry Report Finds That Automating Holistic Enterprise Planning ™, Advancing Revenue Growth Management, Leveraging Advanced Analytics/AI, and Increasing Enterprise Visibility to Support Omnichannel Strategy Are Critical to Efficient Growth.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) is the leading resource for Holistic Enterprise Planning ™, trade management, revenue growth management, pricing, advanced analytics, AI, optimization, data management, retail execution, digital transformation, omnichannel strategy, eCommerce, digital shelf, and marketing. Today, POI released its eleventh annual POI 2026 State of the Industry Report.

"The CPG industry is experiencing a fundamental reinvention of what it takes to innovate, plan, and execute – enhancing profitability, outpacing competition, and navigating global change to deliver resilience, growth, and conviction," said Pam Brown, author of the POI State of the Industry report and Chief Commercial Officer, POI. "Holistic Enterprise Planning ™ and Execution is the CPG Operating Model for Growth. POI's research publication is more than just a report—it's an essential resource that CPG leaders utilize to plan corporate strategy and build organizational and technical roadmaps."

The annual POI 2026 State of the Industry Report utilizes the data and insights from the recent POI 2025 surveys covering Enterprise Planning, Retail Execution, Revenue Growth Management, and Marketing, representing 146 responses from leading consumer goods manufacturers.

Key Findings from the 2026 POI State of the Industry Report:

81% of organizations rely on manual or semi-manual compliance processes, limiting speed and scalability.

Enterprise Planning, Optimization, and Revenue Management (EPx) solutions deliver transformative results—yet 61% of respondents report difficulty executing planned promotions. End-to-end enterprise planning enables cross-functional alignment, Joint Business Planning, and measurable efficiencies.

52% report that headquarters support teams lack the capabilities to guide pricing, trade allocation, and go-to-market strategy.

75% of companies are constrained in retail execution due to insufficient digital and connected offline capabilities.

50% cite inadequate data cleansing, harmonization, and staging as barriers to trade promotion optimization and analytics; 44% identify data ownership and governance as a priority to improve RGM effectiveness.

62% have not yet adopted Generative AI, creating a significant competitive gap for early adopters to accelerate execution, optimize RGM, and unlock efficiency and growth.

34% are lagging in retail media adoption—12% remain in exploratory phases, while 6% have chosen not to pursue retail media initiatives.

88% believe expanding eCommerce and digital commerce activation is essential over the next 12–24 months.

Organizations investing in Integrated Business Planning reported tangible results: 18% increased net sales, 34% eliminated poor-performing promotions, and 28% improved forecasting accuracy and enterprise visibility.

53% say retail execution is limited because data and insights are not fully leveraged at the point of decision.

Building a digital practice requires investment: 41% cite the need for digital budgets, 22% for dedicated digital teams, 26% for analysts, and 49% for digital ROI evaluation capabilities.

"The focus is shifting from managing disruption to scaling intelligence, speed, enterprise visibility, and profitable growth. To unlock value, manufacturers must evolve from functional optimization to enterprise value orchestration, creating One Single Value Engine—linking pricing, promotion, and mix decisions to assortment, shelf execution, and shopper conversion." said Pam Brown

The 2026 POI State of the Industry Report provides CPG leaders with a practical framework to design comprehensive enterprise planning strategies. By implementing these recommendations, businesses can better meet retailer expectations and adapt to evolving consumer behavior. The complimentary report is available for download today.

