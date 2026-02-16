Seventy Partners with Ace Hardware to Bring Wellness-Focused Showerheads to More Homes

Seventy, a modern wellness brand redefining everyday water rituals, is proud to announce its official partnership with Ace Hardware, bringing its thoughtfully designed, spa-like showerhead to more homes nationwide.

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seventy, a modern wellness brand redefining everyday water rituals, is proud to announce its official partnership with Ace Hardware, bringing its thoughtfully designed, spa-like showerhead to more homes nationwide. Launching this February, this collaboration expands Seventy's retail presence while reinforcing its mission to elevate ordinary routines into intentional moments of wellness.

Seventy was founded on the belief that water is foundational to whole-body well-being. From supporting skin health to creating moments of restoration and focus, the way water is experienced each day matters. By reimagining the shower as a space for care and clarity, Seventy transforms a daily necessity into a meaningful self-care ritual.

Backed by more than 50 years of plumbing innovation, Danco® has long believed that small shifts can spark meaningful change, especially in the spaces where people live and care for themselves. This legacy of trusted expertise led to the creation of Seventy, which launched in October 2025 to reimagine one of the most overlooked elements of daily skincare and wellness routines, the shower.

Through Ace Hardware's trusted neighborhood locations and online platform, customers can now access Seventy's premium lineup of shower products, including:

Each product is thoughtfully engineered to deliver consistent performance, elegant design, and innovative technology that works quietly to support revitalizing water and a calming shower experience. With features such as full-face spray coverage, flexible handheld functionality, and intuitive magnetic mounting, Seventy products offer both simplicity and personalization.

"Ace Hardware has long been a trusted destination for quality, reliability, and community," said a Seventy spokesperson. "Partnering with Ace allows us to reach customers who value thoughtful home upgrades that support both function and wellness."

Rooted in the principles of wellness, user-centric design, and performance, Seventy remains committed to responsible material sourcing, rigorous product testing, and long-lasting quality. Each offering reflects the brand's dedication to creating products that support everyday wellness without compromise.

Seventy products are now available through select Ace Hardware locations and online, making intentional, wellness-focused shower experiences more accessible to households across the country.

For more information about Seventy and its product offerings, visit www.theseventyco.com.

