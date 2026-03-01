Seventy's Premium Filtered and Magnetic Showerheads Now Available at Lowe's

Seventy, a wellness-driven home brand focused on elevating the everyday shower experience, is pleased to announce the availability of its premium shower collection at Lowe's.

Seventy, a wellness-driven home brand focused on elevating the everyday shower experience, is pleased to announce the availability of its premium shower collection at Lowe's. This retail expansion brings Seventy's thoughtfully designed showerheads, including filtered and magnetic options, to homeowners nationwide, making it easier to upgrade daily routines with products built for comfort, performance, and modern living.

Seventy was founded on the belief that water plays a vital role in everyday wellness. From supporting skin health to creating moments of restoration and focus, the way water is experienced each day matters. By reimagining the shower as a space for care and intention, Seventy transforms a daily necessity into a meaningful wellness ritual.

Backed by more than 50 years of plumbing innovation, Danco® has long believed that small shifts can spark meaningful change, especially in the spaces where people live and care for themselves. This legacy of trusted expertise led to the creation of Seventy, which launched in October 2025 to rethink one of the most overlooked elements of daily skincare and wellness routines, the shower.

Seventy's shower collection is designed to meet a range of consumer needs and preferences. Select models feature advanced filtration technology that helps reduce common water impurities such as chlorine, supporting a cleaner and more refreshing shower experience. Other models incorporate magnetic elements engineered to enhance water flow and overall shower performance. Together, these options allow customers to choose the solution that best fits their lifestyle and wellness goals.

By partnering with Lowe's, a trusted leader in home improvement, Seventy expands access to its growing lineup of shower solutions through both in-store and online channels. Lowe's customers can now discover Seventy products alongside other quality bathroom upgrades, simplifying the process of creating a more comfortable and personalized home environment.

"At Seventy, we believe wellness starts with intentional design and everyday habits," said a spokesperson for Seventy. "Our launch at Lowe's allows us to offer customers a variety of showerhead options, whether they're looking for filtration, enhanced performance, or a simple, stylish upgrade. We're proud to make our products more accessible through a retailer homeowners already know and trust."

Seventy's showerheads are crafted with durability, ease of installation, and clean aesthetics in mind. Designed to complement a wide range of bathroom styles, each model installs quickly without the need for professional assistance, making it an easy upgrade for both new projects and simple refreshes.

The Lowe's launch represents another key milestone in Seventy's continued retail growth and commitment to bringing wellness-inspired home solutions to a broader audience. As more consumers seek meaningful improvements to their daily routines, Seventy continues to focus on products that combine thoughtful design with reliable performance.

Seventy's shower collection, including filtered and magnetic options, is now available at select Lowe's stores and online. To learn more about Seventy and its approach to modern shower design, visit the brand's official website or shop the collection at Lowe's.

